Softball pitchers Nohemi Livingston and Ainsley Waddell have plenty of history going head-to-head. The two have played against one another, at least a hundred times, according to Livingston, since they were 8.
Thursday’s installment of their longtime friendship/rivalry was a classic, as Livingston and her Capuchino Mustangs (4-0 PAL Bay, 12-2 overall) rallied for a 4-1 victory at Sequoia to hand the Ravens their first loss of the year.
With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, Cap sent nine batters to the plate to rally for three runs. Senior third baseman Madison Choi gave the Mustangs the lead, recording her only hit of the contest by clubbing an RBI double off the top of the wall in center field to score Elizabeth Do all the way from first.
“It felt really good off the bat but I wasn’t sure if it was going out,” Choi said. “I was just kind of really excited that I hit the ball because I wasn’t really hitting the ball the last three at-bats.”
Avery Motroni and Lola Sierra followed with RBI singles to give the Mustangs some insurance.
Waddell survived the inning to earn the complete game in a losing effort. The senior left-hander totaled a season-low four strikeouts while throwing 137 pitches. Tuesday, in Sequoia’s 7-6 comeback win against Burlingame, Waddell threw a career-high 141 pitches.
“I was looking to see if she was hitting her spots, and she still seemed like she was pretty good to go,” Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail said. “We had someone else warmed up and ready to go, just in case. So, we were watching and seeing, and she was good to go. Very confident in her.”
Michelle Sarrail was less confident in the two-man umpiring crew, who made three controversial calls in critical spots, all going against Sequoia.
The Ravens (3-1, 10-1) jumped out to an early lead when Nisha Mehta led off the bottom of the first with a double, and Waddell followed with an RBI single. But the Mustangs tied it in the second on a base-loaded walk to Do, after Cap set the table when Kira Forsberg reached on a dropped infield popup near the first-base line — a play that was originally called a foul ball, but was changed to a fair call to put runners at first and second.
Home plate umpire Terry Huskey said the initial foul call was his mistake.
“One call in the second inning, it was a mistake on my part, where the third baseman, the pitcher and the catcher all converged on a popup right toward the first-base line,” Huskey said. “The ball was touched in fair territory and I mistakenly called it foul. As an official, our job is to get it right. So, I went to my partner, we talked about it, and we decided to correct the mistake. Other than the egg I wore on my face, we got the call right.”
The backbreaker for Sequoia was a call reversed on the base paths in the bottom of the seventh. With the Ravens trailing by 3, Claire Sarrail singled on the first pitch of inning to charge the Sequoia dugout with momentum.
“We’ve had a few games this season where we have had late-game wins and rallies,” Michelle Sarrail said. “So, we weren’t that nervous throughout the game being tied, or even being behind, because we have faith in our batters 1 through 9 that someone can make it happen. So, Claire gets up that first-pitch swinging, gets on no problem, and we thought: ‘This is it. This is what we’re used to. This is the rally we’ve been used to.’”
But three pitchers later, Cap catcher Avery Motroni fired a back-pick throw to first base. Claire Sarrail was initially called safe by the field umpire, but after Cap head coach Tanya Borghello argued the call, the two umpires conferred, and the runner was called out by Huskey.
“The base runner was diving back in, there was gap between her hand and the base,” Huskey said. “What my partner couldn’t see from his position, I saw clear as day. There was a gap between her hand and the base, the tag was applied, the base runner’s out.”
It wasn’t the only call to go against Sequoia though.
“It was tough,” Michelle Sarrail said. “When the umpire becomes a part of the game, you almost feel like you’re playing with one arm behind your back, unfortunately. And we had to try to flush that and move forward, but it felt like every time we would be playing, the game would come to a halt, and some other weird, wacky call would happen.”
Livingston finished off the complete game from there, setting down nine of the last 10 batters she faced. The senior right-hander settled down after allowing one run in the first, striking out four throughout.
“She loves competition,” Borghello said. “She seems to thrive in her history just when it’s close. Her and Waddell are both seniors too, they’ve been playing all four years, they’ve been varsity pitchers. They’ve been neck-and-neck, and I’m sure it’s been that way in summer, and in travel, probably throughout their career, because they’re both local.”
The friendly rivalry between the two starting pitchers goes back to travel softball when Livingston played for the San Bruno Storm and Waddell with the Summer Force of San Carlos.
“The two are a joy to watch,” Michelle Sarrail said. “They’re very good at their craft, and they always put on a show between the two for everyone.”
With the win, Capuchino is remains tied atop the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division standings with Carlmont. Sequoia drops to third place with its first loss of the year.
