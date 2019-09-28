Capuchino head football coach Jay Oca does not hide the fact that trick plays are part of the Mustangs playbook.
“Everybody knows what we’re going to do,” Oca said.
No one but the Mustangs know when they will run those special plays and it was that confusion that led to a momentous 28-14 Capuchino win over Aragon in San Mateo Friday night.
It is the first time the Mustangs have beaten the Dons since 1987 — 32 years.
“Pretty big (win),” said Nick Solorzano, Capuchino’s Swiss Army knife. The senior caught a touchdown pass and also threw a touchdown pass as Capuchino (2-3 overall) dipped into the playbook and connected on three trick plays — all for touchdowns.
But when it mattered most, when the Mustangs needed a convincing drive to finally put Aragon (1-3) away, there was no tricks — just pure, smash-mouth football.
After Aragon had put together a solid scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter to cut the Capuchino lead to 21-14, the Mustangs recovered an onside kick. Starting from their own 47, the Mustangs marched down the field on four plays, putting a punctuation mark on the night when Sione Kafoa went 11 yards right through the heart of the Dons’ defense to give Capuchino a two-touchdown lead with 4:15 to play.
“If we could stop them there, we had them on their heels,” said Aragon head coach Steve Sell.
Both teams did a good job of moving the ball, Capuchino getting the better of it in the first half and Aragon coming alive in the second.
The Mustangs amassed 317 yards of offense, with Sione Kafoa rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Quarterback Devin Meyer completed 5 of 8 passes for 79 yards and a score.
Solomone Hokafonu led the Dons’ offense, finishing with a game-high 106 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries, all but 20 yards coming in the second half. Quarterback Jake Willerup connected on 9 of 15 passes for 127 yards, with Daren Randolph catching 5 passes for 88 yards.
But it was mistakes at the wrong time that cost Aragon. The Dons committed three second-half turnovers and came up empty when they had first-and-goal from the Mustangs’ 8-yard line in the third quarter.
The drive ended with Capuchino’s Marcelino Kafoa intercepting a tipped pass in the end zone, just as it looked like the Dons were going to answer Capuchino’s touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter.
“The thing that will bother me the most is [first]-and-goal and not scoring,” Sell said. “(But) we made some progress. We played better tonight than we did against Cupertino (a 21-20 Dons’ win two weeks ago). We show flashes, but we’re not maintaining it.”
While the Aragon defense did a relatively good job of containing the Capuchino offense, it was three plays that proved to be the difference. After a scoreless first quarter — which saw the Mustangs denied on fourth down at the Aragon 5-yard line on the opening drive of the game — Capuchino needed just two plays into the second period to take a 7-0 lead. Facing a third-and-18 at the Dons’ 21, Meyer dropped back to pass and hit Solorzano in the flat. He immediately pitched the ball backward to a streaking Sione Kafoa, who sprinted down the left sideline, shedding a couple of would-be Aragon tackles and going into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown on the hook-and-ladder play and a 7-0 lead.
Aragon answered right back. Starting from their own 34, the Dons were facing a third-and-4 when Willerup dropped back and found Randolph down the right sideline for a 30-yard gain down to the Capuchino 30. Five plays later, Alan Tanielu swept left and bolted through a hole, dragging a Capuchino defender over the goal line from 3 yards out to tie the game at 7 with 7:52 left in the first half.
After the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs and the Dons punted, Capuchino went back to the razzle-dazzle. This time, Meyer handed the ball off the Sione Kafoa, who raced up to the line of scrimmage before pitching the ball back to Meyer.
Meanwhile, Solorzano was streaking wide open down the middle of the field. Meyer put it right on his hands and Solorzano went in for a 25-yard score off the flea-flicker for a 14-7 Mustangs’ lead at halftime.
Given how well the Mustangs executed both those trick plays, it must be things they practice all the time, right?
“Not really,” Solorzano said. “We didn’t run them all week (during practice).”
The Mustangs then started the second half by successfully executing an onside kick. Three plays later, Capuchino had a two-touchdown lead. This time, Solorzano took a pitch from Meyer and started sweeping right. He suddenly pulled up, however, and hit Renzo McGinnis on a crossing pattern, which he turned up and into a 35-touchdown catch-and-run for a 21-7 Mustangs lead.
“That’s what they do,” Sell said. “[All three of those plays were] well executed.”
The Mustangs will have some extra time to savor this win as they have a bye week before facing opening Peninsula Athletic League play against South City Oct. 11.
It’s only appropriate the Mustangs get a little time to celebrate this win. They don’t come often against Aragon.
“This game meant so much to them (the Capuchino players),” Oca said. “They had a chance to make Cap history. Beating Aragon is no easy thing to do.”
