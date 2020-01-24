With the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division schedule at the halfway point, there one thing perfectly clear: Capuchino has become the team to beat.
The Mustangs, who came into Thursday’s showdown with visiting Hillsdale, handed South City its first division defeat Jan. 16 and was facing a Knights squad that was looking to move into a first-place tie.
And for 70 minutes, it looked as if Hillsdale would do just that, taking a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the second half. With a stout defensive line that thwarted Capuchino at every turn, it seemed that goal would stand and the top of the Ocean Division would get a little more crowded.
The Mustangs had other ideas, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to stun the Knights for a 2-1 victory.
“We got a lot of heart,” said Catherine Bussani, one of Capuchino’s captains and the starting goalkeeper who finished with five saves and made several other strong plays to keep Hillsdale at bay.
Despite playing the Knights even for most of the match, it took the goal against Capuchino (5-0 PAL Ocean, 10-2-2 overall) for the Mustangs to kick their offense into a higher gear.
With Jaeda Flores moving from her sweeper position up into an attacking midfield role to better use her dribbling skills, the Mustangs started winning the challenge balls they were losing to Hillsdale (3-2, 9-3-3) for much of the game.
Flores’ ability to beat defenders off the dribble enabled center forward Nina Konidaris a little bit more freedom to find space. That, in turn, opened up the entire Capuchino offense.
And it was that extra space that allowed the Mustangs to score the equalizer. Konidaris had gathered a pass along the left flank and found Aliza Perez wide open at the top of the penalty box. But the Hillsdale defense recovered and ended up deflecting the ball out of bounds along the touchline.
The ensuing throw-in found Joelle Fong Pedrosa, who sent a cross to the front of goal where Amber Bussani banged home the tying goal in the 72nd minute.
““I wasn’t 100% sure how [my team] would react (being down a goal),” said Capuchino head coach Rich Medina. “Hillsdale’s back line was tough. I give [my team] a lot credit. They stepped up. They didn’t flinch.”
Said Catherine Bussani: “I think it (giving up the goal) fired us up more.”
And the Mustangs weren’t done and they were hunting a game-winner.
“I could tell they were pushing (for the go-ahead goal),” Medina said.
Capuchino found what it was looking for in the 77th minute. Earning a corner kick, Flores sent a cross to the front of the goal, where Mustangs defender Monserrat Reynoso rose high above everyone else and headed home the game-winning strike to complete the comeback.
“This is a strong team,” Medina said of his squad. “We’re not afraid of anybody.”
Despite Capuchino’s victory, there is not much that separates the Mustangs from Hillsdale. The teams played to a virtual standstill in the opening 40 minutes. Both teams managed to put shots on goal, but nearly all were from distance and were routine saves for both goalkeepers.
Capuchino’s best scoring chance came midway through the first half as Konidaris found some rare space and made a run into the Hillsdale penalty box. Her attempted cross to the middle, however, slid off her foot and rolled harmlessly to the Hillsdale goalkeeper.
The Knights nearly took a lead into halftime off a free kick in the 34th minute, which sailed just inches over the crossbar.
The Mustang defense nearly made a fatal error five minutes into the second half as they nearly butchered a long back pass to Catherine Bussani in goal.
Capuchino survived that mistake, but not another as the Knights took a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute when the Mustangs failed to clear the ball away from their goal.
Hillsdale ran down a ball in the corner and sent a cross to the front of the goal, where an unmarked Chase Nestor knocked home the game’s first goal.
“I think we had a few mental lapses (defensively leading up to the goal),” Catherine Bussani said. “Credit to [the Knights]. It was a good goal.”
That merely set up the Mustangs biggest comeback of the season.
“They knew how important this game [was],” Medina said of his team. “We’ve been playing tough teams all year. That’s why we’re not going to back down.”
