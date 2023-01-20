Capuchino made its own breaks on the girls’ soccer pitch Thursday, getting out to an early lead and powering on to a 3-0 win at Terra Nova.
The key Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division matchup saw the Lady Mustangs (3-1 PAL Ocean, 4-6-1 overall) needing a win to remain in the top tier of the six-team division. So, senior forward Lily Mazzola took an aggressive approach to put her team in the driver’s seat in the opening minutes.
Mazzola staked Cap to the lead in the third minute from the top corner of the penalty area, sending a lofty floater toward the back post that found the back of the net. There was a bit of good fortune involved, as Mazzola — in converting her seventh goal of the year — wasn’t necessarily expecting to score when the ball left her foot.
“I wasn’t,” Mazzola said. “I was just taking shots because the more shots you take, the more you’re going to get in.”
The Mustangs went on to take plenty of shots, but a majority of the game was played at a 1-0 advantage. It wasn’t until a 68th minute letdown in Terra Nova’s back ranks allowed the floodgates to open. Opportunistic Cap was obliged to take advantage.
Junior midfielder Kira Forsberg and senior defender Hope Meintz-Ryan each scored their first goals of the year. Forsberg benefitted from a deflection off a corner kick to score in the 68th minute. Then in the 76th minute, Meintz-Ryan took aim with a booming 50-yard free kick and exacted the top of the net.
But it was missed chance for Terra Nova — make that two chances — to score an equalizer in the 14th minute that defined how the day was going to go for the Tigers (0-2-2, 3-6-3).
“Just kind of the way our season’s going right now,” Terra Nova head coach Dave Downing said. “We just seem to make inopportune mistakes and it seems like every mistake, a team takes advantage of it.”
Freshman striker Ella Templin found herself all alone for a 1 v 1 with Cap goalkeeper Nancy Zuniga after taking a sharp cross pass from junior forward Madison Donati. Templin jumped the gun with an early shot, which left her foot as soon as she sprinted into the top of the box. The ball was like a magnet to Zuniga, but the senior keeper couldn’t field it cleanly, allowing it to bounce right back Templin. By this time, Templin was bearing down on Cap’s keeper, and hurried another shot, this one right in the breadbasket of Zuniga, who covered it to end the sequence.
“We’re very, very young,” Downing said of his lineup that touts two freshmen in Zuniga and Templin. “I really thought we were going to challenge for the league this year, but … we didn’t play very well against Half Moon Bay and got a tie; San Mateo we also got a tie; and then we just barely lost to Aragon, who I think is probably the best team in the league right now.”
After keeping the ball on the ground through the middlegame, Cap got a similar opportunity in the second half. The Mustangs did not miss their chance.
Forsberg’s goal was a confusing one, even to Cap’s players. A corner kick designed for one player, Forsberg, to crowd the Terra Nova goalkeeper, the inlet from senior Alondra Nungaray originally found Zuniga. But she couldn’t handle it cleanly, and Forsburg, who was stationed along the endline came up with it and booted it off Zuniga and inside the back post for a score.
“Somehow it came in the middle of the box, and I kicked it in,” Forsberg said.
“It just kind of happened,” Nungaray said. “But I had a feeling that Kira was going to get it in.”
In the 73rd minute, on the exchange just prior to Cap’s final goal, Terra Nova earned a corner. The Tigers sent a shot through a crowd of players in front of the goal, and it went through clean. But center defender Meintz-Ryan was there to defend it.
Cap’s first-year head coach Brian Hafter said Meintz-Ryan has made saves on several similar last-ditch-effort plays this season.
“Many,” Hafter said. “Hope is a senior captain on varsity, and she plays like a captain. She has great poise and a real awareness of the game and plays with outstanding leadership on the field.”
Then, a minute later, Meintz-Ryan placed a boomer on target for the first goal of her varsity career.
Terra Nova would go on have Donati’s shot in the 79th minute clank off the crossbar, preserving the shutout for Cap
“[The shutout] is very meaningful, because it just proves how good of a team we are and how well we work together to not let them score,” Meintz-Ryan said.
