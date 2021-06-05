In the end, the conclusion was painfully glaring: The Mitty High School girls’ basketball team was simply too talented, too big and too deep.
The visitors from Capuchino were overwhelmed right from the outset of their Central Coast Section Open Division first-round contest, an 80-29 defeat on the Monarchs’ storied home floor in San Jose this Friday.
The Mustangs, with a 10-0 record in very limited intra-San Mateo Union High School District action during an unprecedented and abbreviated 2021 pandemic-altered season, have never played for a girls’ CCS basketball title.
Mitty, a member of the ultra-difficult West Catholic Athletic League, has won 29 CCS titles, 23 WCAL crowns, 13 Northern California regional championships and six California Interscholastic Federation state rings.
The Monarchs, now 12-1, have been rated among the state’s best girls’ programs for the better part of three decades.
The Mustangs, on the other hand, have very little experience playing at such a high level. Still, because of their stellar public school record — winning their 10 games by an average of 46 points per outing — they were placed in the CCS Open Division where the best private and parochial schools dominate.
It was a seeding committee decision (reportedly nearly unanimous) that all but guaranteed a first-round loss for Coach Steve Hoff’s San Bruno girls. A public school, no matter how strong, has never played for a CCS Open Division championship. The Capuchino youngsters stuck to that one-sided script.
But they didn’t go down without a laudable struggle. With their high-scoring trio of Mele Afeaki, Jaisa Gamble and Hailey Hoff held well below this spring’s lofty scoring averages — they combined for about 60 per game in their 10 wins — by Mitty’s relentless full-court pressure, the Mustangs had to rely on defense, rebounding, hustle and competitive fire to hang in there with the powerhouse Monarchs.
It was a tall order. The loaded Monarchs feature nine girls who are at least 6-0 on their listed roster that is bristling with college scholarship commits. They were able to rotate fresh, fast, agile size in multiple doses throughout the game to counter Capuchino’s 6-2 Afeaki, a smooth junior post player who is fielding college scholarship offers, and overwhelm the smaller Capuchino guards.
Afeaki, the Peninsula Athletic League South Player of the Year as a freshman two years ago, missing her sophomore season to injury, was held to 12 points and six rebounds. She was a focus of the Mitty defensive game plan.
The Monarchs’ pressure forced Afeaki to the perimeter on many occasions because entry passes into the post were extremely difficult to complete.
Capuchino turnovers didn’t help either. The Mustangs were forced into 29 ball-handling miscues. As Steve Hoff, gracious in defeat, put it afterwards, “You can’t do that against a team like Mitty.”
He pointed out that it’s almost impossible to simulate Mitty’s pressure defense, its five-girl fast break and its impressive size in practice. Further, his San Mateo district did not allow Cap or any of its six schools to play strong teams from outside the district due to the pandemic.
That fact limited the Mustangs’ ability to gear up for what Hoff referred to as “a different level” in the Monarchs who sent waves of talented substitutes into the game by midway in the first period.
Mitty led, 15-0, after just three minutes. It was 27-4 at the end of the first quarter and, for all practical purposes, the contest was essentially over.
Hoff said he was proud of his players. He thanked his seniors, especially do-it-all point forward Jaisa Gamble who didn’t score but handled the Mitty press, played gritty defense, rebounded and tried to facilitate her teammates who were under extreme duress.
Referring to Gamble, Hoff said, “She did everything for us.” As for the upcoming 2021-22 season, he added, “We’ll be back.”
Mitty, which moves on to the division’s second round this week, was led in scoring by Olivia Williams, Maya Hernandez and Amelia Scharpf with 15, 13 and 12 points respectively.
The Monarchs will host Woodside Priory, 10-3, Wednesday at 4 p.m. in San Jose. Priory defeated Valley Christian of San Jose last Friday, 53-46.
