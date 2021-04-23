Capuchino girls’ basketball coach Steve Hoff said there are still discussions being held about whether there will be playoffs this season.
If anyone is hoping for a postseason, it’s the Mustangs. Not only do they feel there is some unfinished business to take care of, they believe this is the team to do it.
Capuchino, which returns its top seven scorers from the 2019-20 season that saw the Mustangs advance to the Central Coast Section Division III semifinals, opened the 2021 season by dismantling Burlingame Thursday, 85-35.
“We’re loaded,” Hoff said. “Our expectations are pretty high.”
While both teams have only recently began actual practice — Hoff said his team didn’t take the court for a full practice until Monday, while Burlingame head coach Joe Dito said his team didn’t have its first practice until Wednesday — Capuchino was the more well-oiled machine thanks to a roster who almost all play club basketball, so they’ve been getting their work in.
The lack of quality time on the court did not make Dito feel any better, however.
“No one likes to lose. I hate to lose,” Dito said. “I’m happy we’re playing again, but you can tell we haven’t played in quite a while.
“This is a whole new team. We graduated nine seniors (from the 2019-20 squad). … We just need reps.”
The Panthers were also without their best player in sophomore post Ava Uhrich, who was attending a college showcase event in Arizona. Even Hoff was disappointed Uhrich wasn’t available.
“[Uhrich] is a talented kid,” Hoff said.
But even with Uhrich playing, the Panthers faced a tough chore in trying to slow the Mustangs and while she may have been able to slightly neutralize Capuchino’s bigs, they still would have gotten theirs.
Especially Kiki Afeaki, a 6-2 junior center, who Hoff said already holds 10 college offers, including one from Pepperdine. Afeaki was nearly unstoppable Thursday, scoring a game-high 24 points, connecting on 12 field attempts.
She was one of three Mustangs to score 20 points or more. Hailey Hoff, a junior guard, drained 10 field goals, including three 3-pointers, to finish with 23 points, while senior forward Jaisa Gamble — who is weighing college offers — added 20 points after a slow start.
“Jaisa can pretty much do it all,” Coach Hoff said. “Kiki is one of the best players in Northern California.”
Capuchino showed Thursday it can beat teams in a variety of ways. Early on, it was a full-court press off made baskets that resulted in a number of turnovers that helped the Mustang jump out to a quick 10-0 lead after less than a minute of play.
Burlingame, in addition to struggles inbounding the ball, struggled to get shots off, let alone make them. The Panthers’ first four points came from the free-throw line and they didn’t make their first field goal until Grace DeLuca knocked down a jumper with under a minute to play in the opening quarter.
After eight minutes, Capuchino led 21-6.
The Mustangs opened the second period on a 6-0 run before Burlingame finally stabilized, thanks mainly to 5-11 freshman post player, Elana Weisman, who scored a team-high 16 points. She hit a jumper that seemed to settle down her and the rest of the Panthers as they hung with the Mustangs. Weisman scored 10 of the Panthers’ 15 points in the quarter.
“I thought my freshmen played fantastic against a high level team like that,” Dito said. His other freshman, guard Sachi Urushima, did a good job of running the point for the Panthers.
Burlingame trailed 41-21 at halftime and if there was any doubt the Mustangs would win the game going away, they were dispelled early in the second half as Capuchino opened the third quarter on a 8-0 run for a 49-21 lead as the Mustangs would total their highest scoring quarter of the game, finishing with 27 points.
The Mustangs then ended the game on a 14-0 run.
“My expectations were something like this (result),” Coach Hoff said. “We’ve been building to this point. … A lot of these girls have been playing together since the fifth grade.”
