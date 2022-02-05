When the Capuchino girls’ basketball failed to qualify for the Central Coast Section playoffs based on a losing non-league record, it meant the Mustangs would have to play .500 or better ball in PAL play to qualify for the postseason.
Considering the Mustangs saw themselves contending for a Peninsula Athletic League South Division title, they were pretty confident of achieving a winning record in league play.
And after starting PAL play with three straight wins, it appeared the Mustangs were on their way.
But a three-game losing streak, coupled with a rugged end of the season and suddenly Capuchino’s playoff prospects were in jeopardy.
They got back to a winning record with a win over Woodside Wednesday, but had a much bigger task taking on a Burlingame team Friday that saw its championship aspirations smashed by a 25-point loss to Hillsdale earlier in the week.
To say both teams were desperate would be an understatement and they both played at high level.
Burlingame rallied from a six-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game at 60-all on an Elana Wesiman 3-pointer with 1:12 left to play.
With under three seconds to play, Capuchino’s Arianna Anaya made the second of two free throw attempts to give the Mustangs a crucial 61-60 victory.
“I wanted to put the ball in the hands of Anaya because I knew she could get to the basket,” said Capuchino head coach Steve Hoff. “This puts our magic number at one (more win to guarantee at least a .500 record). To get this one was huge for us.”
The game was as good as any in the PAL this season and could have easily gone either way. But it was the play of Capuchino’s senior dynamic duo of Melesungu “Kiki” Afeaki and Hailey Hoff, who will continue their careers at UC San Diego and Pepperdine University, respectively. Hailey Hoff scored 11 of her 21 points in the first quarter before hitting a pair of impact 3s in the fourth quarter.
She finished with five 3s.
The star of the show, however, was Afeaki, who showed off all her moves on her way to a game-high 27 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the process.
She showed off a devastating shiver, up-and-under move in the post a couple times, but it was her silky jumper that had the crowd exploding every time she drained a 3.
“We tried everything,” said Burlingame head coach Joe Dito on his strategy to defend Afeaki. “We rotated bodies on her. … That’s why she’s going to a Division I school.”
Burlingame may have a Division I prospect of their own in 6-2 sophomore post Elana Weisman. Every time the Mustangs threatened to put the game away, Weisman responded.
Afeaki drained a 3 with 6:38 left to put Capuchino (5-3 PAL South, 10-10 overall) ahead 51-48, but Weisman responded with a 3 of her own to tie it at 51.
Hailey Hoff followed with a 3 for a 54-51 advantage and when Afeaki hit on her second 3 of the quarter with 2:55 left, it pushed Cap’s advantage to 57-51.
But a 3 from Michelle Moshkovoy and back-to-back 3s from Weisman tied the game at 60.
“[Weisman] had an answer every time we [had a lead],” Steve Hoff said.
With less than 10 seconds left, Capuchino’s Anaya got the ball and drove to the basket, getting fouled with 2.9 seconds to play. She missed the first but converted the second for a one-point lead.
Burlingame (6-2, 15-4) had to go the length of the court for the win. The ball was inbounded to Grace Deluca, who heaved it toward the basketball. Ava Uhrich moved in to make the catch and was ran into by a Capuchino defender as time expired.
The referees decided not to call a foul and the game was over.
“It was a great game,” Dito said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted. We had a chance at the end.”
While Hailey Hoff and Afeaki get most the publicity, Steve Hoff credited Anaya and Sarah Chavez for doing the dirty work that doesn’t show up in the newspaper.
“How many offensive rebounds did Chavez have?” Steve Hoff asked.
That would be five, all in the first half, as she finished with eight total rebounds.
Anaya ended up scoring 10 points for the Mustangs.
Weisman would score 20 to lead Burlingame. Moshkovoy added a season-high 15 points and added seven rebounds, while Uhrich finished with 11 points.
The game started at a breakneck pace, with the teams combining for 35 first-quarter points. Burlingame led 8-6 following a Moshkovoy baseline jumper, but Capuchino responded with a 9-1 run for a 15-9 advantage. When Anaya knocked down a layup off a Euro step with just over a second left in the quarter, the Mustangs held a 20-15 lead.
The Panthers were the more consistent of the two teams in the second quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 16-8. After Afeaki hit a 3 to take a 26-25 lead, Burlingame answered with a 6-2 run to end the half to lead 31-28 at the break.
Capuchino came back with a 18-point third quarter to take a 46-44 lead into the final eight minutes.
“It’s not going to be easy to get that one last win (to qualify for the playoffs),” Steve Hoff said. “That’s why this game was huge.”
