Capuchino has been no stranger to West Catholic Athletic League opponents in recent years.
In each 2018 and ’19, the Mustangs scheduled multiple non-league games with the superpower WCAL, and in 2020 had Saint Francis on deck as their next opponent before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The past week has seen a stretch of six days like no other, though, as Cap (7-2) faced off against three WCAL teams in six days, starting with a 12-0 win over Riordan Sat., April 10; losing last Wednesday 5-3 to Bellarmine; and prevailing in the long-anticipated matchup with St. Francis 4-2 last Friday night at San Bruno Park.
“I just look for good matchups,” Capuchino manager Matt Wilson said. “Our guys need to be challenged and the WCAL is a very respected league. And I always want to play the best.”
Senior right-hander Conor Meehan earned the win against St. Francis, getting some help from his defense in the seventh inning to soldier to the first complete-game victory of his varsity career.
The Lancers (4-2) were threatening in the top of the seventh. With the Mustangs up 4-1, Meehan issued a one-out walk to Christian Galvez then hit Max Ross with a pitch. Elias Duncan then stepped to the plate and singled to center to drive home Galvez. On the play, however, Duncan tried to stretch a double, but Cap cut down the potential tying run from reaching scoring position as center fielder Ryan Choi connected with relay man Ryan Lordier, who threw to Devin Meyer at second base to cut down Duncan.
Wilson said he was going to allow Meehan to face one more batter, regardless, but that the out on the basepaths probably preserved his chance to go the distance. When Meehan peered into the dugout after the play, Wilson flashed one finger at him to communicate he would be allowed to face one last batter.
“Huge play,” Wilson said. “[Meehan] looked in at me and I put my finger at one. And he just shook his head.”
Meehan promptly induced a flyout to right fielder Ryan Lapuyade to end it.
The senior has been the rock of the Cap rotation this year. The CG — he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, with three walks and six strikeouts — upped his record to 3-0 in three starts. He also earned the win against Riordan, working six shutout innings while striking out 12. He opened the year taking the win April 3 in a 15-1 victory over Mills, allowing one run on three hits and striking out a career-high 14.
Previous to this year, Meehan had only pitched 6 2/3 innings of varsity baseball. That minimal workload was during his sophomore year in 2019. He did not pitch at all during Cap’s shortened 5-1 season last year. But he spent the coronavirus quarantines getting into pitching shape, Wilson said.
“He worked out by himself during the whole … quarantine,” Wilson said. “He just worked. … The kid just has a work ethic like no other.”
In 2019, Meehan was one of six sophomore Cap promoted to the varsity squad. Due to injuries, the six current seniors have yet to all play in a game together. Frank Pellegrini is the most noteworthy injury, as the center fielder departed the Mustangs’ season opener with a hamstring injury and has yet to return to action. First baseman Justin Verna and outfielder Tyler Firpo are also currently on the shelf.
Cap got a big addition last week, though, with Meyer rejoining the team. Meyer had served on the varsity football team as the starting quarterback, but with the gridiron Mustangs completing their season a week early — rival Mills did not field a team this year, leaving Cap without a football rivalry week opponent over the weekend — Meyer was able to take to mound last Wednesday against Bellarmine.
Wilson said the plan was to ease Meyer into action and had intended to use him for just one inning. Meyer was so efficient, however, he ultimately worked five shutout innings of relief.
“He just looked like the old Devin Meyer from the last two years,” Wilson said. “He just looked amazing.”
Now, the Mustangs are looking to put all the high-caliber competition they’ve faced to practical use.
Wilson’s goal in promoting that sophomore core two years ago was to build a team that could emerge as a Central Coast Section championship contender. Last year, the pandemic put a wrinkle in that plan. This year, though, Cap has maintained a busy non-league schedule of top contenders in an effort to get back on track to be ready for Wednesday’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener against the King’s Academy.
“In the beginning of last year, they said: ‘Coach we want to win CCS this year,” Wilson said. “When we got the OK and started playing games (this year) … I wanted to make sure I got as many games as I could. … And they all talk about: ‘We want to go to CCS, we want to win CCS’ … so I think the best way to do that is schedule the most challenging games possible to get you ready for that league play.”
