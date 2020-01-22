It’s not often both teams come away from a tie feeling good, but that was the case when the Capuchino girls’ soccer team hosted Aragon, playing to a 3-3 non-league draw on a drizzling Tuesday evening.
Capuchino head coach Rich Medina was pleased because it allowed his team to keep playing at high level as the Mustangs are amid a rugged stretch in Ocean Division play.
“We just finished with South City and we play Hillsdale Thursday,” said Medina of the two teams immediately behind the Mustangs in the Ocean standings. “It was important to play at high level [Tuesday].”
As for Aragon head coach Michael Flynn, he’ll take anything he can to help lift his struggling team.
“The way the season is going for us, we’ll take a tie against a team that will probably win their division,” Flynn said. “We needed that.”
Five of the six goals were scored in the first half, with Aragon (3-4-1 overall) trailing 3-2 at the half as Capuchino (9-4-2) netted the go-ahead goal in the 40th minute.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as Aragon struck for the equalizer five minutes into the second half, offsetting a Capuchino strike six minutes into the game. As the Dons kept the Mustangs locked into their own end in the opening minutes of the second half, Aragon’s Emma Hudson stepped in front of a Capuchino pass 35 yards from the Mustangs’ goal. She turned and fired a long diagonal pass to the corner on the right flank. Ryann Abad came flying in, beat her defender and hammered her shot into the far left corner to knot the game at 3-all.
“They just kept hitting the ball to flanks,” Medina said.
Such a direct style is not the way Flynn likes his teams to play, but playing on one of the few natural-grass fields on the Peninsula, along with the wet conditions, Flynn knew the game would not spend a lot of time in the midfield or building up an attack.
“It’s pretty much what I expected. I knew conditions would be tough,” Flynn said. “We had to play more direct than we’re used to.
“We knew they would be direct, too.”
Capuchino spent much of the second half trying to get on the attack, but there were long stretches where the Mustangs had trouble getting passes behind the Aragon defensive line, standing Capuchino up at midfield and going on the attack again.
But the Mustangs’ defense didn’t blink.
“That (Capuchino) team was not rattled,” Flynn said.
When the Mustangs did manage to get going offensively, they proved to be dangerous. Capuchino earned a corner five minutes after Aragon tied the game, with the ball pinging around in the Dons’ penalty box before it was eventually kicked out for an Aragon goal kick.
Ten minutes later, the Mustangs had a prime opportunity to take the lead as Nina Konidaris beat the Aragon goalkeeper to a loose ball near the right corner flag. Konidaris went around the goalie and sent a cross to the top of the penalty box, but the ensuing shot on the empty net went wide and the score stayed tied.
“I was impressed with their speed,” Flynn said.
Capuchino goalkeeper Catherine Bussani had her own moment on a 50-50 ball, which she cleared away.
The second half was a far cry from the first with the teams combining to score five times. The Mustangs wasted no time in proving that they are legit as they took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute as Amber Bussani took a pass from Konidaris and put it away for the goal.
It didn’t take long for Aragon to answer, however, as in the 14th minute, Kaelyn Luebke found Natalia Lazzareschi, who deposited a shot in the back of the net to tie the game at 1-all.
“We had some trouble with their speed,” Medina said. “We were having trouble adjusting to that.”
Six minutes later, the Dons took the lead as Luebke hooked up with Abby Chang for Aragon’s second goal of the game.
“[Chang is] kind of our game changer,” Flynn said.
Six minutes later, it was tied again as Aliza Perez converted a Lulu Chavarria pass for the Mustangs.
And then just before halftime, Capuchino regained the lead on a classic counterattack. Delilah Martindale picked off a pass in her own end and quickly passed the ball up to Konidaris, who turned and dribbled upfield.
Konidaris carried the ball into the Aragon penalty box, turned the corner and fed a pass to the middle where Martindale, who had continued her run, roofed a shot to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead at halftime.
Konidaris, a sophomore who was named the Ocean Division Freshman of the Year, continues to show that award was no fluke. Flynn admitted his team gave her way too much space in the first half and did a better job of limiting her touches in the second half.
For Medina, he wouldn’t expect anything less from Konidaris.
“[Konidaris] demands a lot of attention,” Medina said. “She’s really strong on the ball. She’s taking on two, three defenders all the time.”
The tie for Capuchino was just another example of just how strong the Mustangs are this season. It was the fifth game they’ve played against teams from the Bay Division and Capuchino is 1-1-3 in those matches.
“Today, I told (my team) that they’re a Bay team, that they’re good enough to play in the Bay,” Medina said.
Flynn had no problems with that assessment and even took it a little bit farther.
“The top three of the Ocean (Capuchino, South City and Hillsdale), right now, can play in the Bay,” Flynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.