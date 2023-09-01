A truly beautiful moment transpired immediately following Capuchino’s 21-0 win Thursday night at South City.
With Capuchino head coach Jay Oca having previously run the program at South City, and South City head coach Kolone Pua having served as an assistant coach for Oca at both South City and Capuchino, the two teams blended into one group and collectively took knees to share in a team prayer.
South City junior Carl Lutu showed he has some preacher in his blood by leading the team prayer, as Oca and Pua stood side by side, partially in celebration of reuniting on the same football field that once brought them together, and partially in awe of the spontaneous show of family respect.
“We met as a family after that game,” Lutu said. “It’s because we all knew each other. It’s all for love for each other.”
Oca said he was as surprised as anyone at the postgame prayer — this in his first game back at South City since he stepped away from the Warriors program after the 2017 season to take over the program at Cap.
“Oh man, it means everything,” Oca said, as he was hugging it out with a line of former South City players. “There are my former guys from South City right here. They’re supporting me, they’re supporting Coach Pua, both sides of the ball. It’s a great place to be. It’s good football … hard-hitting football. It’s good stuff.”
The two teams didn’t shy away from putting the “smash” in smashmouth football between the lines.
The Mustangs (2-0) dominated the pace of play, running 59 plays to South City’s 30.
And while it took some time for Cap to build its momentum across the goal line — finally scoring its first touchdown over two minutes into the second quarter and adding two more TDs in the second half — the Warriors were held in check all night. South City had the ball in Cap territory on just one possession, which started with Cap turning it over on downs at its own 21. The Warriors fumbled the ball away three plays later.
“We were trying to run the field, run the clock since we have more bodies than them,” Cap senior Samuel Malepeai said, “but they did a good job setting the edge and running us down too.”
Malepeai hardly came off the field, manning the interior line on both offense and defense. The 6-5, 350-pound specimen is a big reason the Mustangs are off to a 2- start this season for the first time since 2017, the year before Oca arrived.
Malepeai’s presence wasn’t lost on South City freshman Soblessed Mauia, a specimen in his own right at 6-2, 250 pounds, who had to block the Cap senior all night. In just his second varsity game, it was a new experience for Mauia to have to look up at somebody.
“I was really scared,” Mauia said. “Being a freshman on the varsity team, I was really scared, I’m not going to lie.”
On defense, Mauia and his defensive line did well to hold Cap to 114 rushing yards. Senior running back Lucas Zayac led the way with 14 carries for a game-high 62 yards and two touchdowns, including a 6-yard touchdown blast for the game’s first score with 9:18 to play in the first half.
But Cap quarterback Brandon Arceo countered early with the Mustangs relying on the aerial attack — something they used to convert two fourth-down tries on their opening possession — as the senior went 10 for 20 for 113 yards throughout.
“He did really good,” Malelpeai said. “He do that in practice all the time. We need to work on our pass blocking for him … but other than that, he did really well.”
Cap’s offense was slowed from there, thanks largely to the efforts of South City’s largely junior contingent in the secondary. Lutu nabbed an interception with two minutes to play in the first half, and the Mustangs turned over the ball on downs on each of their first two possessions in the second.
But the Mustangs finally broke through again with 4:04 to go in the third period on a 9-yard touchdown run by senior Charlie Barfield. Zayac closed the night with an eight-yard scoring run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
“At least they kept fighting towards the end,” Pua said. “Nobody gave up. A couple guys got banged here and there, but that’s part of the game.”
For South City (1-1), a “C”-league team in the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division, playing the “B”-league Mustangs of the PAL Ocean Division, the loss may help to pay future dividends for this season and beyond.
“Learning off another team and their techniques, I’m pretty sure I’m going to take it and use it,” Mauia said.
Pua said the teams coming together for postgame prayer wasn’t planned, but it wasn’t a surprise either. Lutu led the Warriors in a prayed during last week’s season opener against San Lorenzo Valley.
“We knew that was going to happen at the end, no matter if they won or we won,” Pua said. “We knew at the end, we were going to come together as a family.”
