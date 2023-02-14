No matter how hard I try to put the COVID years behind me, something pops up to remind me how much of a s—tshow that 2021 spring season was.
A quick recap: high school sports was suddenly given the go-ahead to compete at the end of January 2021. By the time April rolled around, nearly all sports were being played in full force (all but wrestling and very limited volleyball).
Initially, it was just going to be some league games, with the phrase, “they don’t count” being employed liberally. Additionally, the Central Coast Section said it would not produce a postseason.
The section, however, suddenly flipped the script and said there would be playoffs, which sent leagues and high school districts scrambling. Soccer, especially, as the Peninsula Athletic League canceled the rest of league play with two games left to play to accommodate the start of the CCS playoffs.
But when the season ended, Aragon was in first place, a point ahead of Menlo-Atherton and two points in front of Burlingame.
That leads me to this quirky little story. Last Wednesday, after beating Hillsdale 3-0 which clinched at least a share of the Bay Division title, Aragon boys’ head coach soccer coach Joe Rousseau told his team it was the third straight division championship for the Dons. That is what I reported in the Daily Journal.
Friday morning, I received a text from another Bay Division coach, pointing out there was no league champion declared for the 2021 spring soccer season. If you go to the Peninsula Athletic League website “previous champions” list, the coach was right: the website says 2021 was “not contested.”
So, I updated the story, only to later receive an email from Rousseau.
“I just want to clarify, although the ‘history books’ say uncontested, we were one point ahead of M-A when the season was cut short and Burlingame was two points behind us,” Rousseau said in the email. “We were placed in Open (Division of CCS) because we were in first at the ‘end’ of the season.
“The PAL also acknowledged us as Bay Division Champions. We have the plaque in our trophy cabinet as proof.”
Aragon athletic director Steve Sell acknowledged the PAL 2021 boys’ soccer championship trophy was, indeed, in the school’s trophy case.
But that didn’t jibe with the “not contested” entry in the league’s archives. I put a call in to PAL commissioner Terry Stogner, who suggested I talk to CCS to get the official stance.
I then talked with Michael Mancuso, director of athletic administration for the CCS. Mancuso said, while the CCS has nothing to do with naming league champions, he did say that the CCS playoff form asks in which place a team finished in their league standings. On that line of the form, Aragon indicated it was the Bay Division champ.
“Aragon did have more points than No. 2 M-A,” Mancuso said. “That’s what their playoff entry form said. M-A indicates Aragon as league champ. M-A has second place on their form.”
Mancuso said a league champion must be determined because power points are accumulated based off of that. Playing a league champ is worth so many points. Beating a league champ is worth even more power points.
“We want to make sure any team who played Aragon (during 2021) gets bonus points for being a league champ,” Mancuso said. “Whether official or unofficial, [Aragon was] declared league champs.”
So there you go. Aragon is a three-time Bay Division champion, becoming the first boys’ team to win three straight division titles since the inception of the PAL in 1996.
It also suggests that maybe that “not contested” designation on the PAL website should be changed to reflect Aragon winning the title in the 2021 COVID spring season.
“What everyone wants to say about it not counting or what because of COVID, is up to them,” Rousseau said. “But regardless, we have three championships in three years and the coaching staff and players know that can never be taken away.”
***
Earlier this season, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball coach Tony Martinelli earned his 300th win as head coach.
Well, another longtime coach hit a milestone this past weekend. Serra basketball coach Chuck Rapp won his 400th game after the Padres topped Valley Christian 61-56 Saturday night. Rapp took over the Serra program in 2000. Health issues forced him to sit out the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons.
In 21 seasons, Rapp has led the Padres to four CCS championships, 10 CCS finals appearances, two state championship games and the 2016 Division II state title.
Surprisingly, Serra has won only one West Catholic Athletic League title over the last 19 seasons, going 11-3 in winning the 2005 league crown.
***
Ryan Wilson, a 2018 Carlmont graduate and a member of the Scots’ cross country and track teams, set a new NCAA Division III record for the mile. Running in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University, Wilson posted a time of 3:55.29, eclipsing the previous record of 3:56.88 posted by Aidan Ryan of Williams College in 2022.
Wilson is just the fourth DIII athlete to run a sub-4 mile.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
