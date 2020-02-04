After going 5-0 in their first five Super Bowl appearances, the San Francisco 49ers are now 0-2 in their last two following Sunday’s 31-20 loss to Kansas City. The 34-31 loss to Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII (47) in 2013 was tough but, to me, Sunday’s defeat was even more galling.
Against Baltimore, the 49ers needed a furious second-half comeback that fell short at the 5-yard line. Sunday, the win was within their grasp. Up 10 points with under 10 minutes to play? With that defense?
Unfortunately, that defense couldn’t finish as the Chiefs, behind some Patrick Mahomes magic, rallied for three fourth-quarter touchdowns to gut San Francisco.
I’ve heard on the radio and read on various online postings blaming 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the team’s shortcomings. I get that the quarterback bears most of the blame in any loss, but I think this time, he was just one of several players and units that didn’t have their best games.
There is plenty of general blame to go around. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had an unusually cautious, and sometimes simply backward, game plan — pass when he should run, run when he should pass. Garoppolo, while not his best game by any stretch of the imagination, was not horrible. The running game showed flashes but wasn’t used enough and George Kittle was, more or less, shut down.
But to me, the biggest blame lies with the 49ers defense — from defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, down to, especially, the linebackers and secondary. I thought the front four of Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Nick Bosa did a solid job of getting pressure on Mahomes. The 49ers came up with four sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Where they struggled, however, was with the Chiefs’ run-pass option. The 49ers had no one on the edge to account for the option pitch or the option play-action and, with the linebackers dropping into coverage, there was all kinds of running room underneath for Mahomes and Kansas City running back Damien Williams.
After holding KC’s potent pass attack in relative check through three quarters, the 49ers secondary collapsed over the last 10 minutes, giving up a number of long completions from a scrambling Mahomes.
Many people will point to the ticky-tack pass interference call against Kittle late in the second quarter or a clear helmet-to-helmet hit on Garoppolo in the fourth as key calls (or non-calls). Those things happen. There was nothing so egregious the 49ers couldn’t overcome them, however.
All that being said about the defense, I think the turning point came on one offensive drive for the 49ers in the fourth quarter after Kansas City’s Travis Kelce caught a 1-yard touchdown pass to cut the 49ers lead 20-17 with a little over six minutes left in the game.
If San Francisco could have picked up a couple first downs on the ensuing drive, heck even one, it takes two or three minutes off the clock or force KC to start using their timeouts. Instead, the 49ers went three-and-out, punted and the Chiefs drove for what turned out to be the game-winning score with just under two minutes to play.
But, hey, look at the bright side. At least the Patriots didn’t win and football isn’t over. Saturday, the new XFL kicks off.
***
Like I said last week, I like to watch the Super Bowl, so of course I paid attention to the commercials (mostly) and the halftime show (a little).
My favorite ads came in the first half, the best being the Jason Momoa Rocket Mortgage ad, where he comes home to his mansion and proceeds to make himself comfortable — first by removing his boots and then systematically taking off his “muscles,” culminating with a wig removal to show severe male-pattern baldness. And just to play up his weakling look, Momoa struggled to bench press the 45-pound Olympic weight bar, one that wife Lisa Bonet lifts off him with one hand.
The other one I found funny was the Cheetos popcorn commercial, with the head of MC Hammer popping up with his catch phrase, “You can’t touch this” as the popcorn eater had the ubiquitous orange fingers that come with eating Cheetos.
The Dashlane.com password manager commercial where a man trying crossing the river Styx can’t remember his password to board the ferry was also good and I got a chuckle out of the Ellen DeGeneres-Portia De Rossi, “What did they do before Alexa?”
But I got to say, overall, I thought the Super Bowl ads were pretty lame this year, the worst being the multi-part Charlie Day Tide commercial that included the Bud Light Knight and a Wonder Woman spot that served as a faux trailer for the new movie coming this summer.
Many think the Bill Murray and “Groundhog Day” spoof was among the best, but I got to be honest, when I saw during the teaser part of the commercial that it was a Jeep ad, I kind of lost interest in seeing the final commercial. I didn’t even watch the full thing.
As for the halftime show, I’m not a fan or either Shakira or Jennifer Lopez, so I don’t really have anything good to say about their lip-sync performances and didn’t pay attention all that much.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
