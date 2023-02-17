For the first 10 seasons of its existence, the Central Coast Section Open Division boys’ basketball bracket has been mostly a West Catholic Athletic League showcase.
A team from the WCAL has won all 10 Open Division championships. Every championship game has featured two WCAL schools.
Can this be the year a team not from the WCAL finally breaks through? This season, Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo-Atherton and Santa Cruz will get their chance at making an Open Division championship game. With a major tweak to the system last year, maybe this is the year to snap the WCAL’s dominance.
SHP has a history in the Open Division. In 2015, the Gators became the first non-WCAL school to ever win a first-round Open Division game.
Last season, SHP was the first to win two games. The 2022 Open Division was the first to use a pool-play format, in which the eight teams in the bracket were divided into two pools of four. Each team played three games with the winner of each pool meeting for the Open Division championship.
The Gators won their first two games, beating Bellarmine 63-43 in their first game of pool play, and followed that with a 69-55 win over St. Francis.
A win over Riordan would have given SHP a perfect 3-0 mark and a spot in the final. Instead, the Crusaders would make their second-straight Open Division title game appearance after rallying to beat the Gators in overtime.
But SHP head coach Tony Martinelli is only looking forward.
“I like to always keep our teams separate,” Martinelli said. “Because they all change year to year. There was a lot of talent that left (after last season).”
That was the first time that a non-WCAL team won two straight games in Open Division play and the third-seeded Gators (17-6) are hoping to take that next step and get to the finals.
As usual, the road to the final will not be easy, but at least there will be some familiarity as the Gators open CCS play by hosting rival and sixth-seed M-A (21-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The two teams met during the non-league portion of the season in December, with the Gators pulling out a 52-51 win in overtime.
“[The SHP-M-A game] has taken on a life of its own. Sometimes, it can get sideways a little bit — not on the floor, but in the stands. That brings a different element to it,” Martinelli said. “I’m always about getting more game that more people want to see. It’s just a great community event.
“I love coaching in them and the kids love playing in them.”
The Bears, meanwhile, are also looking to make history of their own by being the first public school team to, at the very least, make an appearance in an Open Division final. They’ve been knocking for the last several years, having made Open Division appearances in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
In 2019, M-A became just the second public school team to win a first-round Open Division game, Palo Alto was the first in 2018.
The Bears repeated a first-round win in 2020, as well, but lost in the semifinals both times. 2021 was the COVID year in which the Bears played only a handful of games, and last year, M-A won the Division I championship to set the Bears up for this year.
M-A head coach Mike Molieri certainly prepares his team to be ready for the games the Bears will face in the Open Division and beyond. In addition to facing the Gators in non-league play, the Bears also took on defending Open champs Riordan, dropping in 67-54 decision.
In all, M-A played 10 teams that earned high seeds in the various brackets. The Bears beat Santa Cruz 50-56, which is the No. 8 seed in the Open Division. They posted a 55-42 win over Christopher-Gilroy, which is seeded No. 3 in Division II.
Then there were wins over PAL North teams Jefferson and Half Moon Bay. The Grizzlies are seeded No. 1 in Division III, the Cougars are No. 2 in Division IV.
Then there were the PAL South wins over Carlmont (twice), Hillsdale and Burlingame — which are seeded No. 3 or better in divisions I, II and III.
Martinelli, like Molieri, likes to challenge his team during the non-league portion of the schedule. Not only does it prepare teams for the playoffs, but it also helps to humanize the opponent.
“The first year we were in [the Open Division], I think the guys were more worried about the names on the (front) of the jerseys,” Martinelli said. “We’re past that. We should want to play the best because that’s what we want to be ourselves.
“We’re used to playing against good competition. Sometimes it’s a hard sell telling kids that if you’re playing good competition and lose, that it’s something you can build on. … [This team has] accepted that.”
While SHP and M-A are trying to reach the mountain top, Serra is trying to get back to the top. At 14-10, the Padres are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 Open Division. Despite being one of just two WCAL teams — along with Mitty — to appear in all 10 of the previous Open Division brackets, the Padres have had struggles of their own recently. Serra appeared in the first three Open championship games, falling to Mitty in 2013 and 2014, before breaking through for the Open title in 2015.
But since 2016, Serra is just 4-11 in Open Division competition and have won only one game 2019.
The Padres won’t need any motivation for their opener, however, as they’ll host rival and fifth-seeded St. Ignatius (13-11) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This will be the fourth meeting between the rivals. The Padres have won all three games this season.
