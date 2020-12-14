The California Department of Public Health released guidelines Monday night to allow the return of youth and recreational adults sports in the state.
The return of high school sports will coincide with one of the three colored tiers currently used to determine infection rates. Outdoor, low-contact sports can begin play in the purple — which include cross country, golf, tennis, and track and field. Outdoor moderate-contact sports can start play in the red tier and include, in addition to purple sports, baseball and softball. A majority of the most popular sports — football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and water polo — will not be allowed until a county is in the orange tier.
No sanctioned high school games will be allowed before Jan. 25 and the return-to-competition date will be reassessed Jan. 4.
To see the complete release: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/outdoor-indoor-recreational-sports.aspx
Open up youth sports and adult sports and you are asking for covid
