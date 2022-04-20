The Cañada women’s tennis team advanced to the California Community College state tournament final with a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Chabot in the Northern California championship Monday afternoon in Hayward.
“It’s still settling in a little bit,” said Cañada head coach Bryan Jeong.
The Colts will travel to Bakersfield this weekend to face the Southern California champion at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bakersfield Racquet Club. Cañada will take on the winner of No. 1 El Camino and No. 5 College of the Desert.
The Colts, the No. 3 seed, and the Gladiators had split their two regular-season matches, each by a score of 5-4 as they shared the Coast Conference title. Chabot won the tiebreaker as the top seed out of the conference after beating the Colts in the second leg of round-robin play.
Monday, the team match was tied at 3-all before the Colts slammed the door by winning the next two matches — and in position to win the final match still on the court — over the course of about minutes, Jeong said.
Michaela Llewelyn, Cañada’s No. 2 singles player, was up a set and ready to post team win No. 4 of 5 when she punctuated a point with a yell of encouragement during her No. 2 singles match.
Cori Mehring and Claudia Westrum, playing at No. 5 and 6 singles for the Colts, heeded the call and dug in. Mehring was also up a set and leading in the second, while Westrum had split her first two sets, but was two points away from victory.
“All of the sudden, you hear Michaela give her traditional, ‘Let’s go! (yell)’ [Mehring and Westrum] knows what that means,” said Cañada head coach Bryan Jeong.
It meant Llewelyn was about to close out her match and then it became a race for the other Colts to see who could finish first.
Llewelyn closed out a 7-5, 6-4 win, minutes before Mehring came off with a win at No. 5, 6-3, 7-5.
Westrum was serving for the match, leading 5-4 and serving at 30-15, when Mehring got the victory-clinching fifth team, at which point the final match still playing, No. 6 singles, was abandoned.
“Claudia was kind of bummed. She was happy we won, but she said, ‘I would have liked to finish the match. Cori beat her again at getting the clinch,” Jeong said with a laugh. “[Westrum] lost the first [set] 2-6, but she did what she’s done all season, she just came back into it.”
Using a three doubles/five singles match system, Cañada came out of the doubles with a 2-1 lead. Llewelyn and Lauren Denenberg won their No. 2 doubles match 8-6, while the No. 3 Colts duo of Susan Kettering and Westrum posted a 9-7 victory.
Josie Thompson gave the Colts a 3-1 lead when she blitzed her opponent at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0. Chabot returned the favor, however, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and then tied the team match at 3-all with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.