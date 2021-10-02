The Lady Colts just didn’t have a comeback in them Friday.
Overcoming early deficits is something the Cañada College women’s soccer team has done all season. Case in point, the previous meeting between the Colts and Evergreen Valley College Sept. 2, when Cañada (1-1 Coast Conference, 3-4-1 overall) rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 tie.
Evergreen Valley’s early firepower proved too much for Cañada Friday, however, as the Colts fell 3-1 on a sweltering day on their home pitch.
“The last time we played these guys, we actually won it back,” Cañada freshman forward Kyla Orthbandt said. “But today, unfortunately, we couldn’t do that.”
Orthbandt scored Cañada’s lone goal of the afternoon, a clever play in the 73rd minute that saw her slip behind two defenders to tap the ball past a lunging goalkeeper from close range. By this time, however, the Colts were already playing uphill in an attempt to chip away at a three-goal deficit.
Evergreen Valley (1-0, 4-4-1) scored all its goals in the first half. The first two came in the opening nine minutes on quickly developing chances. The backbreaker came in the 33rd minute when Cañada committed a foul in the penalty box and allowed Evergreen Valley freshman Neena McDermott a penalty kick.
“This is like the fourth time we’ve been down two goals in the first 10 (minutes),” Cañada head coach Katie Osbourne said. “We’ve been having really sleepy first 15 minutes and then we just kind of have to claw our way back out.”
Even before the opening kickoff, Osbourne was all over her players in her vocally robust style, yelling at them to wake up. Osbourne proved prescient just two minutes into regulation when Evergreen Valley struck quickly. Freshman midfielder Gabby Pulido scored the day’s first goal, taking a solo drive around the left corner and sidestepping a frantic defender to exact a tight shot inside the back post.
Then in the ninth minute, Evergreen Valley midfielder Stephanie Montes intercepted a long pass near midfield and set a well-organized play in motion. Montes sent the ball in for freshman Ana Centeno, who took a shot from 20 yards out only to have it deflected. But the rebound went to McDermott, who settled the possession and sent it back up top to Centeno, who this time took the ball with momentum toward the goal from up top and fired a shot past the keeper to give her team a 2-0 advantage.
“Sometimes we do make mistakes like that,” Orthbandt said. “But we are very confident that we can score literally every 10 minutes if we wanted to. I think the attitude of everyone kind of hurt us a little bit today. I think some players were on each other a little bit more, and the heat didn’t help as well. But normally we are capable of getting it back now pretty easily.”
Both Orthbandt and sophomore midfielder Paola Honde Reyes had good chances in the first half. Playing toward the north goal, Orthbandt got a 1-on-1 look with the Evergreen Valley keeper after turning the left side, but put a hard shot high on her hands for a deflected save out of bounds. Later, in the 23rd minute, Reyes won a ball in heavy traffic atop the penalty area and got a clean look, only to have her laser attempt clang off the crossbar.
“Typically, offensively, we don’t have any issues scoring goals,” Osbourne said. “We just got scored on and couldn’t seem to sort that out. … We weren’t quite on today. We weren’t quite doing what I wanted offensively, which is, typically, my midfielders really hold the ball well, and we possess and then go through. So, we were a little off that way today.”
Amid an increasingly physical brand of play, Evergreen Valley suffered a frightening injury in the 28th minute when freshman Jackie Castillo hit the ground hard, landing on her shoulder. Play was halted for nearly five minutes before Castillo ultimately walked off under her own power, but was noticeably favoring the left shoulder, and was promptly carted from the playing area for medical evaluation during the match.
The physicality increased and came back to hurt Cañada less than 10 minutes later when Evergreen Valley earned its penalty kick in the 33rd minute.
Cañada was coming off a momentous win in its Coast Conference North opener Tuesday, taking down Las Positas 4-1. It was the first loas off the season for Las Positas, after eight straight non-conference wins to start the year.
“Probably from the whistle, within two minutes, we were all over them,” Osbourne said. “I think they were surprised. Based on our record I think they thought they were going to see something different.”
Tuesday’s win featured a better start, with more all-around more tactical execution.
“Our midfield controlled the ball,” Osbourne said. “I would say a good 70% of the game we had the ball, just passing around them and running through. … And Tuesday we … were running behind and into the pockets. Mostly my midfield, they could barely get the ball off of us.”
Cañada’s lone score Friday was the product of a fast advance up front from Orthbandt. The freshman ranks second among California Community College Athletic Association teams and now has 14 goals on the year.
