The Cañada Colts took Tuesday’s baseball game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory in the bottom of the 12th over Skyline College. The game was tied at 5 with Cañada batting when Sebastian Fuchen singled on the first pitch of the at bat, driving in the winning run.
The Colts (9-7 Coast North, 21-14-1 overall) have now won four straight.
Cañada opened up scoring in the first inning when Evan Mok singled on a hard hit ball to right field to drive in Lucas Herrera. With two runners on, Owen Crevelt stepped up to the plate and hit a double to center field scoring Ivan Herrera and Mok. Crevelt would end up scoring on a passed ball to make the score 4-0.
Going into the fifth inning the score was tied at 5 until the bottom of the 12th.
Colts starting pitcher Roman Gambelin lasted 3 2/3 innings before Josh Dybalski came in to relieve. Dybalski ended up dominating for 8 2/3 innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts.
Cañada tallied nine hits on the day. Herrera and Joey Lee each had multiple hits for the Colts. Herrera went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cañada’s offense in hits.
Skyline (8-8, 23-12) was paced by leadoff hitter Max Coupe’s three hits.
