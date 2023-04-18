The Cañada Colts were victorious over City College of San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Rams 7-4 and sweeping them in a three-game series.
The Colts’ offense was quiet the first few innings of the series finale as both pitchers held their opponents scoreless. In the fourth inning, Cañada got on the board when Lucas Herrera singled, Owen Crevelt drew a walk and Evan Mok singled to set the stage for Sebastian Fuchen. Fuchen singled on a hard grounder to left field to score Herrera and Mok. Another run would score on a Joey Lee walk giving the Colts a 3-0 lead.
Cañada tallied four runs in the fifth inning beginning with Ivan Herrera and Crevelt singles. Fuchen followed up again with his second RBI single of the day. Tyler Firpo came up with two runners on, and laid a perfect bunt down the third base line to score Fuchen and Mario Duran to put the Colts ahead 7-0.
Cañada starting pitcher James Courshon was in the zone consistently, allowing just three hits and two runs over seven innings, while striking out eight. Brady Greene, Josh Dybalski and Colby Stevens came in as relief and secured the win for the Colts.
Cañada racked up 13 hits in the game. Lucas Herrera, Firpo, and Fuchen all had multiple hits for the Colts with Firpo and Lucas Herrera tied at three to lead Cañada’s offense.
