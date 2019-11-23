Both the Cañada men’s and women’s soccer teams qualified for the California Community College playoffs beginning Saturday.
The men earned the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Clovis, while the Lady Colts, the No. 12 seed, will be on the road at No. 5 Clovis.
Both games kick off at 2 p.m.
The Clovis men are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Clovis and Cañada face each other for the second time this year as the Crush will return to the site of a narrow 2-1 loss to the Colts Sept. 25.
Cañada enters the postseason with a 13-6-1 overall record and went 8-4-0 in the Coast Conference South Division to finish in third place.
Clovis went 4-1-3 in Central Valley Conference play to finish tied for second place. The Crush enter the playoffs with a 12-3-6 overall record.
Saturday’s winner will advance to play the winner of No. 4 Foothill College (13-1-5) or No. 13 American River College (11-8-3) in a second-round contest on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Clovis and Cañada women’s team will also be facing off for the second time this season. Clovis and Cañada will face each other for the second time this year. After opening the season 0-2-1, the Crush earned their first win, a 4-2 victory over Cañada, in their home opener on Sept.. 6.
Cañada enters the postseason with an 8-6-5 overall record and went 7-4-0 in the Coast Conference North Division to finish in third place.
Clovis captured its first-ever Central Valley Conference this season, sharing the title with Fresno City College. The Crush went 7-2-1 in conference play and heads to the playoffs with a 9-7-3 overall record. The Crush are making their third consecutive postseason appearance.
Saturday’s winner will advance to play either No. 4 Sierra College (19-3-0) or No. 13 Evergreen Valley College (9-9-2) in a second-round contest on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
