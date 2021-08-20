If nothing else, the two Cañada-Skyline men’s basketball games should be a little more spicy this season.
Eddy Harris, a longtime assistant for the Trojans, was hired in the spring to take over the Colts program. Harris will be the third coach in four seasons for Cañada.
“So far, it’s great. I haven’t lost a game yet,” Harris said. “The final decision is yours now. Before (as an assistant), I just made suggestions. Sometimes I don’t know if the guys knew I made the suggestion.”
Harris had spent the last 17 season as an assistant coach under Skyline head coach Justin Piergrossi, who hired Harris shortly after he completed his graduate degree at University of San Francisco. Harris, a graduate of Daly City’s since-closed Bridgemont High School where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer, spent three seasons on the Hilltop playing for the Dons.
That’s how he met Piergrossi, who was an assistant under then-USF coach Phil Mathews before taking over the Skyline job.
Harris said over the years he had applied for other head coaching opportunities, including an interview with Cañada for the position that eventually went to Pete Diepenbrock.
While Harris continued to look for a head coaching gig, he had some specific criteria. The biggest was it had to be a full-time position. He had been part-time at Skyline during his entire tenure.
“I’ve been on a few interviews over the years,” Harris said. “I didn’t go for every single job that opened up. I was fairly selective.”
Thanks to Cañada athletic director Matt Lee, Harris will get that full-time position for which he has been searching.
“[Harris is] our first full-time, tenured-track head basketball coach,” Lee said.
Lee said he put together a presentation for the San Mateo County Community College District to show the benefits of having a full-time coach.
“Myself and our division faculty took it to the college [district] and we advocated for our student-athletes,” Lee said. “Cañada has seen some great players transfer on with just a part-time coach.”
And now it’s Harris that reaps the benefits.
“Having a full-time job and running your own program and staying in the same district and staying in the area was attractive,” Harris said.
There has been a revolving door at the Colts’ coaching spot for the last several years. Lee guided the Colts to the 2019 playoffs, but stepped down to focus on his role as athletic director. Gary Plummer was brought in for the 2019-20 season during which the Colts struggled to a 3-23 record and he not was not retained after the COVID shutdown.
Luckily for Lee, he had a chance to scout his next coach as the Colts played Skyline two times a years. Unbeknownst to Harris, he has been auditioning for the Cañada position for the last three years, since Lee took over the athletic department.
“When you see someone of Eddy’s caliber always around in our district, you just can’t help but think how lucky the general student-athlete population is,” Lee said. “Eddy comes in with consistency and reliability.”
For the Colts’ program, Harris’ hiring represents a completely new era for Cañada athletics. First, with Lee taking over the AD duties and then the construction new 85,000-square-foot kinesiology and wellness facility, including a new gym, which is seeing the finishing touches put on it.
“Everything we’re doing is trying to establish Cañada as a premier community college,” Lee said. “[Hiring Harris full time] was a chance to show a real commitment to our athletics department.”
But like the new gym, Harris will have to build a program.
“With such a late start, most guys had already been recruited. It was tough, but I was able to get a few guys,” Harris said. “We’re pretty much rebuilding. But it coincides with a new coach and a new building. It all works together.”
