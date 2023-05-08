The No. 16-seed Cañada Colts snagged a late inning lead to defeat No. 8 Merced College 8-3 in the final game of the Northern California baseball regionals Saturday evening. The win advances Cañada, the only remaining team in the Coast North Conference, to Super Regionals set to take place at Santa Rosa Junior College this weekend. Host team and No. 9 College of San Mateo was swept by No. 17 Modesto. and No. 14 Skyline had its season ended with two losses to No. 11 Mission.

Cañada unleashed a six-run rally in the seventh to take the lead. Lucas Herrera kicked off the slug-fest with a line-drive single to center field. Noah Long drew a walk, Ivan Herrera bunted for a single and Owen Crevelt produced a sacrifice fly to score Lucas Herrera to tie the game 3-3. Ben Singler was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mario Duran singled scoring Long to give the Colts the lead, while Ryan Lapuyade doubled scoring Ivan Herrera and Evan Mok. With the score 6-3, Joey Lee kept the line moving when he smoked a single to right field scoring Duran. The final Colts run of the inning crossed the plate when Lucas Herrera was hit by a pitch giving Cañada an 8-3 lead.

