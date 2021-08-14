It’s not a done deal yet, but the Cañada College men’s soccer team has a fairly formidable opponent on its preseason scrimmage schedule.
The Earthquakes Academy U23 team is slated to play at Cañada Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. It’s the second of two straight high-profile scrimmage opponents the Colts hope to face heading into the 2021 season, as they also have JASA Redwood City on their schedule Saturday, Aug. 21.
It will be a good warm-up for an eight-game non-conference schedule against many ranked opponents prior to Cañada’s Sept 28 conference opener.
“The preseason schedule is tough,” Cañada head coach Erik Gaspar said. “No doubt about it, everybody is good. You look at the first seven, eight teams, every one of them is a playoff team. It’s a pretty good schedule. So, we’ll figure out how good we are pretty early here.”
Now in its second incarnation, the Earthquakes U23 developmental team reformed earlier this year. The team previously existed until 2014, when it relocated to Burlingame High School to take on the Burlingame Dragons banner. The Dragons disbanded after the 2017 season.
With the San Mateo County California Community College employing some of the strictest protocols throughout the coronavirus pandemic in terms of access to its three campuses, inviting a non-college team will require more stringent guidelines. The Turlock-based Earthquakes U23 squad also has a scrimmage schedule at West Valley College-Saratoga Sat., Aug. 21.
“We’re still working on some of the protocols,” Gaspar said. “I hope it will work out.”
Gaspar said he reached out to the Earthquakes Academy in hopes of finding a preseason matchup. This level of competition is not uncommon for Cañada as preparation for the fall regular season. In previous years, the Colts have taken the field against teams from the Silicon Valley Soccer Academy and the De Anza Force.
“That naturally becomes useful,” Gaspar said. “You’re playing against some of those kids, you’re recruiting some of those kids … so a lot of the community colleges are playing those teams in their non-conference, or in the spring.”
The 2021 season marks Gaspar’s 10th at the helm of the Colts, who are looking to return for their first regular fall season since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic cost them their 2020 fall season. A hyper abbreviated scrimmage season was played in the spring of 2021, as Cañada’s mildly abbreviated 20-man roster took the field against Academy of Art-SF and Menlo College.
“I’m proud of the guys who have been with us since March of ’20,” Gaspar said. “I remember we had just played — we were at Notre Dame de Namur, we had just played our first spring game … and then the next Saturday everything had shut down. So, I’m proud of those 15-20 guys. … Looking back on it, I would say it’s a pretty good group of guys that committed to that process.”
Heading into the current season, Cañada has returned to a full roster of 25 players, including three goalkeepers. Gaspar is still in the process of finalizing the roster, with tryouts extending through the past week.
Axel Valle (Menlo-Atherton) and Ryan Paiva (El Camino) are both returning for their sophomore seasons.
“There’s a core group here, many back from 2019, some who have been with us since the pandemic started … that I’m excited to coach,” Gaspar said.
Cañada returns to school Aug. 18 with some courses being held on campus, and some still being conducted remotely. The Colts’ two soccer teams, along with the women’s squad, and the baseball were allowed to practice on campus through the latter stage of the pandemic.
“We’re planning for the fall season,” Gaspar said. “We’re planning to fulfill all our protocol obligations and play. That’s what we’re planning for.”
Prior to the Colts’ Sept. 28 Coast Conference opener against Las Positas, they have to contend with a challenging non-conference schedule. Cañada is slated to take on Feather River, College of Marin, San Joaquin Delta, Santa Rosa, Fullerton, Fresno City and Napa Valley.
“I think it will be a good test, there’s no doubt about it,” Gaspar said. “We’re just kind of focused on us, getting fit and getting back to it. It’s been a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.