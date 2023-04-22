The Cañada Colts lost the lead late in a 10-9 defeat to Chabot College on Thursday afternoon in community college baseball action at Colt Field.
The game was tied 8-8 with Chabot (12-5 Coast North, 25-11-1 overall) batting in the ninth when Fred Ramos doubled on a 1-2 count to give the Gladiators the lead. Chabot scored twice in the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth the Colts came out swinging with singles by Evan Mok and Owen Crevelt. Gino Hutchinson pinch ran for Mok and scored on a wild pitch to bring the score within 1. Mario Duran then launched a deep fly ball to the right-field warning track for the game’s final out, stranding the tying run at third base.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Cañada (9-8, 21-15-1).
Cañada got things started in the first inning when Ivan Herrera’s sacrifice fly scored Joey Lee to put the Colts ahead.
In the second, Cañada added three runs. The big inning was driven by Tyler Firpo’s bases-loaded bunt to score Crevelt. Lee then doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring Duran and Sebastian Fuchen.
The Colts tacked on another two runs in the fourth when Trevor Leon doubled driving in Fuchen and Crevelt, and in the fifth on RBI singles by Fuchen and Duran.
Daniel Guevara Castro was on the pitcher's mound for Cañada. The righty allowed 11 hits and eight runs over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one. Frankie Pellegrini and Colby Stevens entered the game as relief, each throwing two-thirds of an inning.
Despite the loss, the Colts collected 11 hits in the high-scoring affair Crevelt, Leon, and Lee all collected multiple hits for Cañada. Crevelt went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Colts offense.
Chabot maintains a stronghold on first place in the Coast Conference North. Cañada, Skyline and CSM are all tied for second place with 9-8 conference records.
