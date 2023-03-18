A balk-a-thon at Burlingame cost El Camino dearly.
With El Camino’s first-year manager Raul Callero looking for win No. 1 as a varsity coach, his Colts committed three critical errors behind starting pitcher Evan Viana, who was called for five balks in the game. Burlingame’s savvy veteran manager Shawn Scott and his fundamentally sound Panthers were happy to capitalize to rally for a 7-3 come-from-behind non-league victory.
“We just tend to do the small things,” Scott said. “Considering the ballpark we play in, we’re not going to hit balls out of the yard. So, we just try to put balls on line and do the small things.”
The confines of Washington Park were not friendly to El Camino. Burlingame’s home yard has one of the most spacious outfields in the county, while the Colts play at a field notorious as having one of the shortest outfield porches in the nation. This seemed to hamstring El Camino’s outfielders, who dropped two fly balls as the Panthers broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth with four unearned runs.
“We try our best in practice to try and simulate the field we’re going to play on,” Callero said. “Just like a big field like this it’s hard to simulate at El Camino. But mental errors, moving guys around … and had to throw some guys out there and unfortunately they made some mistakes.”
Burlingame (4-1) showcased its one-two starting rotation punch of senior Holden Glavin and junior Luca Scatena. The ace left-hander Glavin was on a pitch count, and departed after three innings when he reached his 60-pitch limit. Scatena — who entered the day with a 2-0 record through his first two varsity starts — fired three scoreless innings of relief to earn his third win of the year.
“It’s a little harder being a reliever when I’m usually in the starting rotation groove,” Scatena said. “But I tried my best and it worked out.”
El Camino (0-3) rallied for a run in the first and two more in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Colts leadoff hitter Andy Mak greeted Glavin rudely by lining the first pitch of the game into right for a single. Mak stole second and advanced to third on the first balk call of the day. He then scored on a two-out infield error.
Glavin struck out six through the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third, with El Camino cleanup hitter Nicholas Santi belting a two-run double to left. Glavin finished his day with a three-pitch strikeout, his seventh of the day, and his 20th through 11 innings this season.
“I thought he did well,” Scatena said. “He was in the same scenario where neither of our fastballs were going that great, but his off-speed was moving; he could throw strikes with his off-speed. He did really well for this outing.”
Then the balk-a-thon kicked into high gear in the bottom of the third. Chase Johnson and Eric Breazeale led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Two straight balks then scored Johnson and moved Breazeale to third. After Aidan Alfers got hit by a pitch, Jackson Howard socked an RBI single to center, and Will Robbins followed with a sacrifice fly to right to plate Alfers with the tying run.
In the fourth, Burlingame junior Dylan Philibosian led off with a single and advanced to second on a balk. Charlie Happ singled to put runners at the corners. The Panthers took the lead on a passed ball to score Philibosian. Then, after a two-out walk to No. 9 hitter Noah Noah Greenblatt, Alfers and Howard each reached on dropped fly balls — with a balk sandwiched between — allowing three total runs to score.
“I feel they played well,” Scatena said. “I feel they just gave it to us at the end.”
Viana survived the inning and went on to throw a complete game in taking the loss. It was the first outing of the year for the senior right-hander, who Callero said is the staff ace.
“He was just grooving,” Callero said. “He was throwing strikes, and he was feeling good. I had a lot of confidence in him and he wanted this game. This was a game he really wanted, so I was giving it to him.”
Viana would get called for a fifth balk in the sixth inning.
“I think it was partially my fault and some of them were a little iffy,” Viana said.
Alfers pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the win for Burlingame.
The Panthers have now won four of five, including their first three, to start the year. Their originally scheduled season opener against Serra was rained out. The game is likely to be rescheduled, but a makeup date is yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.