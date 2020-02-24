Thirty seconds into the El Camino-Burlingame girls’ Central Coast Section Division III second-round game Saturday night, it was delayed about 10 minutes as there was a malfunctioning shot clock, which ultimately led to Burlingame officials swapping out the offending computer.
It was a good metaphor for the game, however, as the two teams engaged in a choppy, foul-infested, turnover-plagued match as the fifth-seeded Panthers pulled away for a 55-35 win over the 12th-seeded Colts.
It was a perfect example of “survive and advance” as far as Burlingame head coach Joe Dito was concerned.
“It was ugly,” Dito said. “We were sloppy with the ball.”
With the win, Burlingame advances to the quarterfinals where the Panthers will be on the road at No. 4 Live Oak-Gilroy Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dito chalked up the sloppy play to the fact his team had not played a game in more than a week.
“It was a blessing (to play Saturday) instead of going (straight into Tuesday’s) quarterfinals,” Dito said. “You can’t replicate game situations in practice.”
El Camino, on the other hand, shook off its rust the night before with a 48-29 win over Notre Dame-San Jose in a first-round game Friday night.
Saturday, the two teams combined for 53 turnovers — 23 for Burlingame and 30 for El Camino — and were a combined 7 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Ultimately, the difference was the Panthers’ ability to consistently score through the first half and then use their defense to shut down the Colts in the second half. Once the shot-clock issues were sorted out, Burlingame (16-9) went on to take control of the game with a 20-point first quarter as the Panthers led 20-9 after eight minutes.
Burlingame freshman post Ava Uhrich proved to be unstoppable in that opening quarter, showing her range both inside and outside as she scored half of her team’s points. She opened with an offensive rebound and put-back, and followed that with a power move on the baseline. She then hit 1 of 2 free throws before she drained a 3-pointer and another bucket in the post to give her 10 points. A 10-0 Panthers’ run over final two minutes turned a 10-9 lead into a 20-9 advantage going into the second.
But Uhrich played only a couple minutes in the second quarter before sitting out the second half completely.
“She’s a little sick,” Dito said. “If I had to put her back in, I could.”
The Panthers, however, did not miss a beat as the rest of the team stepped up to pick up the slack. Junior guard Alli Gonsalves scored six of her 10 points in the second half and freshman guard Fiona Burns used her tenacity and physicalness to add 6 points in the fourth quarter. Jordyn Kanaya and Jaynna My each knocked down a pair of 3s on their way to 7 and 6 points, respectively. In all, nine players scored for Burlingame.
“It speaks to the depth of our team,” Dito said. “I think we proved to our critics we're more than a one-girl team.”
Despite being down after one quarter, El Camino (11-13) was not out as the Colts put together their best eight minutes of the game in the second quarter. After Michelle Moshkovoy knocked down a 3 for Burlingame to put the Panthers up 24-13 with 4:30 left in the first half, the Colts responded. Niva Moors-Tafilele’s layup and subsequent free-throw miss ignited a 8-0 run for El Camino. A pair of made free throws before back-to-back layups, with Kayla Ikuma scoring on a fast-break, to cut Burlingame’s lead to 24-21 with 2:36 left in the half.
Ikuma led the Colts with 9 points.
But Burlingame weathered the run, ended the quarter on a 9-0 push — nailing a trio from distance, with Gonsalves capping the half with a banked 3 — to push their lead to nine at the break, 33-24.
“It's always a game of streaks,” Dito said.
In the second half, both team struggled to take care of the ball. El Camino committed 9 turnovers in the third quarter and were held to just 4 points. Burlingame wasn’t much better, finishing with just 12 points on 5 of 14 shooting in the period, but the Panthers offensive rebounding offset some of their shooting woes as they out-rebounded the Colts 9-6, with six coming on the offensive end as Burlingame pushed its lead to 45-28 after three periods.
In the fourth, it was Burlingame consistently kicking the ball away, turning it over seven times. But the Panthers still did enough defensively to hold El Camino to just 7 points in the quarter and 11 points for the second half.
“Once we countered (El Camino’s second-quarter) streak, we took control,” Dito said.
