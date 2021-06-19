And then there were two.
That is the number of Peninsula Athletic League baseball teams that will vie for a Central Coast Section title Saturday — which, along with the CCS track and field finals, is the last day of the 2020-21 high school season.
Burlingame, the No. 6 seed, will be at No. 4 Los Altos at 3 p.m. for the Division III championship. Sequoia, seeded No. 8, will make the trek to Hollister to take on No. 2 San Benito in the Division II title game.
Burlingame (17-9), which won CCS titles in 2004 and 2010, will be making its first finals appearance since a 1-0 loss to Menlo School in the 2017 Division II title game. Los Altos won a CCS crown as recently 2018, has appeared in five title games overall, going 2-3.
The Panthers limped into the playoffs, losing five of their last seven regular-season games, but have since righted the ship. They posted a 7-5 win over third-seeded Carmel in the first round of the CCS playoffs, a game that was 7-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. Burlingame then rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat No. 2 Aragon, 8-2, in the semifinals.
While the Panthers pitching staff has a solid ERA of 3.08, their bats have struggled at times and offers a team average of .283. Burlingame makes up for it, however, with an aggressive approach on the basepaths as the Panthers have swiped 94 bags this season, fourth-best in CCS this season. Leadoff hitter Keunho Kim leads the way with 18.
Los Altos (14-11) had regular-season finish similar to Burlingame, going 3-4 over its final seven games. The Eagles, however, won their final two games ahead of the playoffs before knocking off Carlmont 2-1 in the first round. They followed that with one of their more impressive performances of the season, shutting out Santa Cruz 12-0 in the semifinals.
Los Altos has a rather inflated team ERA of 5.41, with eight pitchers having posted a record this season. The Eagles do most of their damage with the bat, with a team batting average of .333 and an OPS of .973. Aaron Parker has been absolutely crushing opposing pitching this season with a batting average of .557 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.
San Benito will look to make history by winning the program’s first section title. The Haybalers have had their chances through the years, appearing in the title game in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016.
For Sequoia, this will be just its second championship game appearance. Unlike the Haybalers, however, the Ravens have a CCS banner in the gym as the late Bud Papadakis led the team to a 7-3 win over Terra Nova in 1994 Division II championship game. But the Ravens haven’t been to a CCS final since.
The matchup features a team in San Benito (17-9) that is definitely battled tested and a Sequoia squad that can simply mash the ball. The Haybalers loaded up on a strong non-league schedule, seeing a steady diet of Valley Christian, St. Francis and Mitty as the Haybalers opened the season with a six-game losing streak.
Not that things got any easier once they entered Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division play, facing off against Palma, Carmel and Pacific Grove — squads that are perennial CCS contenders.
If nothing else, San Benito learned how to win the close games. In 11 games decided by 2 or less runs, the Haybalers were 9-2, including CCS wins of 4-3 over No. 7 Bellarmine and 2-0 over No. 3 Mountain View.
Sequoia, on the other hand, has been involved in three games decided by 2 or fewer runs. But in games where the Ravens scored 8 runs or more? They’re 16-1.
While the Sequoia pitching staff is solid with a team ERA of 2.98, it’s the bats that have garnered the most attention. Sequoia is tied for first in the section for home runs, with both the Ravens and Sacred Heart Cathedral each clubbing 21.
A more impressive number, however, is the team’s OPS, which is a whopping 1.033.
Sequoia’s road to the championship game saw them knock off top-seeded Capuchino, 9-6, giving the Ravens a perfect 6-0 mark against PAL Bay Division teams this season. They punched their ticket to the title game with a 5-2 win over No. 4 Leland.
