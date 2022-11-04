Playing as doubles partners Thursday in the Peninsula Athletic League girls’ tennis individual tournament, Burlingame’s Stone sisters reunited for the first time this season.
The twin sisters — Caitlin and Rorie Stone — didn’t miss a beat. After earning a first-round bye, the seniors cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Woodside’s Madi Escobar and Kiera Campana in the second round at San Mateo High School.
The Stone sisters have played as doubles partners over half their lives, including their first three seasons with the Burlingame varsity team. This year, however, they went their separate ways during the regular season, with Caitlin Stone concentrating on singles play while Rorie Stone took on a new doubles partner in senior Kaleia Doga.
“I was nervous because I played with Caitlin so long,” Rorie Stone said. “But Kaleia and I clicked really fast … and our strategies worked together. It was fun.”
The Stone sisters, along with Doga — who the Stone twins refer to as their adopted triplet — are three of six seniors on the Burlingame roster who have played all four varsity seasons together. For Doga, who moved to Burlingame from San Diego prior to her freshman year, the core group of classmates quickly became a lifeline during her first fall season of high school.
“I barely knew them because I just moved here,” Doga said. “We got to know each other through tennis.”
The Stone sisters are second-generation Burlingame alumnae. Their father Doug, an assistant coach for the Lady Panthers, graduated from Burlingame in 1981. He played boys’ tennis there at the same time future Stanford University star Linda Gates was leading the Burlingame girls’ tennis team to Central Coast Section championships in 1979 and ’80.
The Stones’ mother, Joanie, graduated from Burlingame in 1983.
Caitlin and Rorie Stone now advance to the PAL quarterfinals, scheduled for Friday. They will face Hillsdale’s Robin Matsumoto and Brooke Vaysberg.
“To be honest, today was a big deal for us,” Caitlin Stone said of reuniting with Rorie for the PAL individual tournament. “It was even better. We’ve both developed mentally as players … so we clicked back in like we have been the last three years.”
M-A’s Martin cruises in singles opener
Menlo-Atherton senior Ava Martin cruised in her PAL individual tournament singles opener 6-0, 6-1 over Hillsdale’s Chloe Goh. The two met in the second round, with Martin receiving a first-round bye.
Regular-season PAL team champion M-A has six players competing in the tournament, including Martin and Meena Alvi playing singles, and two doubles teams of Tessa Ellingson and Eva Chow, and Jasmine Hou and Sienna Aylaian.
Thursday was M-A’s first action since the team closed out its eighth straight PAL regular-season championship with an Oct. 25 dual match at Burlingame. The Bears received a bye for the PAL team tournament, which features the second-, third- and four-place teams from the PAL Bay Division and the champion from the PAL Ocean Division.
“It’s always nice to not have to compete for that spot,” M-A head coach Tom Sorenson said.
The Bears spent to off-week on the practice court — sort of. Sorenson held a few regimented practices but was also happy to leave his players to practice with their private coaches and club teams.
“It’s kind of nice to have those players that don’t need to be pushed,” Sorenson said. “They’re self-motivated.”
Tournament delayed by weather
Thursday’s individual tournament opener was rescheduled after initially being slated for a Tuesday start. Rain delays caused postponements for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The tournament quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday. But the championship round is still up in the air and may have to wait some weeks to be played with the Central Coast Section championships set to begin next Tuesday.
“Next week it’s raining,” Burlingame head coach Bill Smith said. “It sets CCS finals back, and where are we going to fit a PAL final?”
Smith, the site director for the singles tournament at Burlingame, said the championship matches don’t need to be played in order to determine CCS qualifiers. The PAL tournament decides the PAL’s two singles and two doubles teams to advance to the CCS playoffs. Because of this, it is only necessary to get through the semifinal round this week.
The finals can be rescheduled as soon as a free day next week, or as long as another month or so. Smith said the only reason the finals would need be played is to determine the PAL individual champions.
“For the purpose of anointing an absolute PAL champion, we’d want to play a match,” Smith said.
