Burlingame girls’ basketball coach Joe Dito wants the Panthers to push the pace this season. So during non-league play, he’s had his team work on its 1-3-1, full-court press.
It’s one thing to work on something. It’s another to have to depend on it.
But that’s where the Panthers found themselves as they hosted Mercy-Burlingame Friday evening. The Crusaders used a 12-2 run to start the game, forcing the Panthers into their press.
Once they did, Mercy kind of melted as the Crusaders struggled to take care of the ball the rest of the way. After allowing 15 first-quarter points to Mercy, Burlingame held the Crusaders to just 16 points the rest of the way as the Panthers pulled away for a 50-31 victory.
“The issue was, we were off for eight days and it showed,” Dito said. “We looked rusty to start the game.’
Much like the Burlingame boys’ team, the Burlingame girls are experiencing a youth movement as the Panthers start a pair of freshmen, with a third coming off the bench.
Ava Uhrich, however, does not play like a freshman. The 5-10 forward is already solidly built and has a bulldog mentality on the court. So it was no surprise that she helped lead the Panthers back into the game. She opened the scoring with a pair of free throws and following a nearly four-minute scoring drought, added a bucket to snap Mercy’s 12-0 run. She followed that with a spinning layup in the paint, drawing a foul and then hit 1 of 2 free throws.
In all, she accounted for 7 of Burlingame’s 12 first-quarter points as the Panthers used a 6-0 run at the end of the stanza to trail 15-12 after the opening period.
Uhrich went on to finish with a game-high 17 points. And when she wasn’t scoring, she was grabbing rebounds. She finished with 11 boards, including five on the offensive end.
“[Uhrich] is one of those special athletes who comes around once in a blue moon,” Dito said. “I have to remind myself she is only 14 years old.”
While Uhrich did a lot of the dirty work, she certainly didn’t work alone. Michelle Moshkovoy, another freshman, added 10 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the process. Malia Montoya, a senior guard, hit back-to-back 3s to open the fourth quarter for Burlingame and finished with six points.
The offense, however, was the product on the Panthers’ defense as they hounded Mercy into 10 first-half turnover and came up with another five steals. For the game, the Crusaders turned the ball over 24 times.
Dito pointed out that the press, even if its not producing points, is running time off the clock and is also putting the opponent in uncomfortable situations.
“It’s one of our weapons,” Dito said of the pressure defense. “We want to dictate the pace of play.”
Mercy maintained its lead through the first four minutes of the second quarter and when Asupa Mila hit 1 of 2 free throws with 3:55 left, the Crusaders enjoyed a 21-16 lead.
After that, it was all Burlingame. Alli Gonsalves hit a layup to trigger a 14-0 run to end the half, which included three 3s in a row — Samantha Kershner splashed the Panthers’ first trey of the game to give the Panthers their first lead since 2-0. Moshovoy added two more to give Burlingame a 30-21 lead the half. The Panthers kept the momentum to start the second half, scoring the first five points to push their run to 19 unanswered as they led 35-20 with a minute gone in the third quarter. Burlingame would go on to lead 42-25 after three and the fourth was used to get the bench for both teams some playing time.
The Crusaders, who had knocked off Notre Dame-Belmont 45-38 Monday, showed that when it takes care of the ball, they can be effective. Katie Callagy, a freshman, opened the scoring for Mercy, tying the game at 2-all and igniting the 12-0 run. Gabby Ravelo, a sophomore connected on a fastbreak layup, Serena Calsada drained a 3 and then completed a three-point play. When Ravelo scored another layup off the break, Mercy enjoyed a 12-2 lead. When she added a 3 at the 3-minute mark, the Crusaders led 15-6.
Ravelo finished the game with a team-high 13 points, while Calsada added 10, but Mercy’s inability to hold onto the ball took its toll as the game progressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.