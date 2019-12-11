From sharpshooter Kerry Wakasa to “Hurricane” Eleanor Bradley, the Burlingame girls’ soccer team is surging into Thursday’s league opener having scored 28 goals through four non-league wins.
The Lady Panthers (4-0 overall) capped the string of dominance with a 5-1 win over Prospect-Saratoga (2-1-1) in the finale of the Firebird Tournament Tuesday at Burlingame. After three shutouts, that Prospect goal was the first Burlingame senior goalkeeper Sophia Young has surrendered all season, and that coming on a penalty kick.
But now is where the fun begins as Burlingame opens Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play Thursday against three-time defending division champion Menlo-Atherton.
“We had a good run last year,” Burlingame head coach Phillip De Rosa said. “But I wouldn’t make anything about that start. … The thing is, it’s going to get really tough here really quick when we open up against M-A.”
The Panthers are still building off last season’s second-place finish in the Bay Division, albeit without its leading goal scorer from 2018-19, Amalie Pianim, who despite being a Burlingame sophomore this season is no longer playing soccer for the school.
Wakasa has emerged as the Panthers’ leading scorer. Getting Burlingame on the board Tuesday with a goal in the fifth minute off an assist from Ava Klapper, Wakasa now owns eight goals on the season.
The Burlingame soccer culture seems to be thriving. The program had its biggest turnout for tryouts in De Rosa’s 22 years coaching, with 35 girls vying to make the team. The varsity squad kept 21 players, including six freshmen.
“I think we’re all way determined this year,” Klapper said. “And I think we have a lot of new talent … and that’s a tough adjustment but we’re learning each others’ styles.”
Sophomore Eleanor Bradley is the latest first-year varsity player to emerge from the fray. With rain starting to fall Tuesday night, “Hurricane Eleanor” peppered the cage with two goals in the game’s final three minutes. They were the first goals of her varsity career.
“I was very happy to see her score,” De Rosa said. “She works hard. And it was one of those deals of being in the right place at the right time.”
Klapper and freshman Isabella Tallerico also netted goals for the Panthers, while each playing in the “red” rotation. The roster depth is so great, De Rosa has assigned a “red” team and a “white” team, with each of them getting 20 minutes per half Tuesday.
“We were able to do a mass substitution there … and every one of them has been able to contribute,” De Rosa said.
Klapper, a second-year varsity starter, figures to be one of the Panthers’ starting forwards. Already having totaled three goals and two assists on the year, she is settling into a new role as a wing for the past two games.
“I love the switch,” Klapper said. “I feel a lot more confident playing the wing. I think it better fits my skills. And I get the ball more.”
The senior figured nicely into Burlingame’s first goal, driving the right side until a seam opened up through the middle for a charging Wakasa, who received Klapper’s pass in stride and scored with a low liner into the bottom corner.
The Panthers got the ball right back and Klapper did plenty of legwork to double the lead, getting behind the defense for a 20-yard charge before exacting from just outside the post in the seventh minute.
“I feel really good about [the fast start],” Klapper said. “We came out strong right off the bat.”
Tallerico scored at the outset of the second half. Burlingame lined up for a corner kick, with senior Lillian Potter taking the initial shot on goal. The ball was deflected by Prospect goalkeeper Janelle Schumacher, but the rebound careened out of the scrum to find the foot of Tallerico, who booted it in.
Potter and Young are the veteran team captains. Each are four-year varsity starters, with Young the reigning PAL Bay Division Goalkeeper of the Year.
“Very strong players,” De Rosa said.
Incidentally, the junior-varsity Panthers don’t seem to be missing the six varsity freshmen. Entering play Tuesday, Burlingame’s JV squad held a 3-0-1 record.
