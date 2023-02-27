SANTA CLARA — Burlingame big man Kyle Haslam looked like he wanted to slam dunk the CCS runner-up trophy during the postgame awards ceremony.
Being on the wrong side of the ceremony was the end of a frustrating night for the No. 2-seed Burlingame Panthers, as they fell 63-43 to No. 4 Monterey (18-9) in the Central Coast Section Division III boys’ basketball playoff finals Saturday at Santa Clara High School.
The Toreadores — who knocked off No. 1 Jefferson in the semifinals 55-44 with a 20-9 fourth-quarter finish — picked up right where they left off, jumping on the Panthers (21-5) to lead wire to wire.
“It looked like they wanted it more,” Burlingame senior Zaden Martin said. “Not every game is always going to be a perfect game. I didn’t play by any means a perfect game. We obviously all want to come into it and win it, but when another team wants it more, they ultimately can get the job done.”
Martin scored a team-high 15 points, but personified Burlingame’s wonky shooting night. The Panthers shot 2 of 23 on 3-point attempts and scuffled mightily from the free-throw line converting just 5 of 16.
Even when Burlingame went on mini-runs, Monterey — paced by senior Matthew Gallagher’s 20 points and 10 rebounds — always had an answer.
“It’s hard, because you feel like you’re constantly running uphill — right?” Burlingame head coach Jeff Dowd said. “So, I felt like — in the second half, we cut it to 5 … and they picked up a couple shots; Kyle picked up his fourth foul — and all of a sudden, the game turns.”
The 5-point margin came midway through the third quarter, when Martin hit a mid-range baseline jumper to cut it to 30-25, capping a 6-0 run for the Panthers. Gallagher responded with a running layup for the Toreadores’ first points of the half nearly four minutes in. Then Burlingame missed two straight 3-point looks.
The first missed 3 by MJ Dowd was incidental enough, but the second one was a momentum killer, with MJ sizing up a corner 3 and releasing as the whistle blew. The senior guard’s shot swished through, but it did not count, as he was called for traveling. Monterey’s Julian Rodriguez Johnson made it hurt with a running jumper at the other end.
Jeremiah Phillips did convert an elusive 3 to get it back to a two-possession game at 34-28. But an 11-4 Toreadores run sent them into the fourth quarter up 45-32. Monterey led by double digits the rest of the way.
Monterey senior Bryan Ventura added 12 points, while junior Suheib Ibrahim had 11. MJ Dowd and Kevin Chiu finished with nine points apiece for Burlingame.
Dripping with sweat postgame, Haslam — who recorded double-doubles in each of the Panthers’ two CCS playoff wins against El Camino and Aptos — totaled six points with a game-high 16 rebounds.
“Kyle is a great kid, he works hard, he’s fired up for the Nor Cals,” Dowd said. “And I think he’s going to learn a lot from this game, and he’s going to bounce back and be strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.