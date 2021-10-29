The Burlingame football team always knew the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship went through Menlo-Atherton.
The Panthers just thought it would be done under different circumstances.
The goal of an outright Bay title became a quest for a share of it after Burlingame fell 42-41 to Half Moon Bay on a controversial 2-point conversion in overtime by the Cougars.
Not only did it hand the Panthers their first loss of the season, it cost them their chance at an outright Bay Division crown.
“In all my coaching years, I didn’t have a moment like that,” Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos said of the shocking loss last week. “Now I have one.”
The Panthers are going to have to pull themselves together if they want to beat M-A in the San Mateo Daily Journal’s Game of the Week at 7 p.m. Friday in Atherton. The Bears have been the class of the PAL the last three seasons. In addition to being 3-0 and the last undefeated team in the Bay Division, the Bears have won their previous 15 Bay Division matchups. The Bears had some early wobbles against big-time non-league opponents this season, but M-A is now in full stride as the playoffs loom.
And the Bears are not about to take their foot off the gas right now.
“I keep telling the kids — we’re everybody’s Super Bowl,” said M-A head coach Chris Saunders.
Since a 44-33 loss to Oregon power Tualatin in Week 2, the Bears have won five straight. They slipped past McClymonds in overtime in Week 3, 30-27, and over the last two weeks, have really dialed in their defense. They gave up 20 points in a 56-20 win over King’s Academy and last week stuffed Terra Nova, 38-7.
And the Bears might have gotten better this week with the return of all three starting linebackers in the lineup for the first time since the win over Mack. Andrew Buck, Sione Vaka and Sosaia Pongi will help shore up the Bears’ defensive line — the unit Saunders said has struggled at this season.
“Defensive line has been our biggest weakness,” Saunders said. “Having the right support behind the D line is going to make a huge difference.”
Burlingame, at its heart, wants to attack the M-A offensive line with its running game, but with the emergence of one of the Panthers’ best passing attacks in head coach John Philipopoulos’ 20-year tenure, the Bears can’t just key on one aspect of the Burlingame.
While it was the defense that carried Burlingame during a three-week stretch, the offense has come alive over the last two weeks, putting up 35 and 41 points in consecutive games.
“We’re going to have to put up some points up, especially early,” Philipopoulos said. “We need to keep this game as close as possible.”
Few Bay Division teams have kept it close against M-A over last four years, but Burlingame did during the 2021 spring season. While the Panthers struggled offensively, their defense gave the Bears fits. Burlingame trailed just 7-0 at halftime as M-A slugged its way to a 21-0 win.
“They’re probably the most versatile — as far as what they do schematically — defensively, in our league,” Saunders said. “Last year, [Philipopoulos] gave us about three different (defensive) looks.”
But the M-A offense is a year older and has looked unstoppable at times with one of the most lethal aerial attacks in Northern California. The Bears feature a pair of college FBS receivers in Jeremiah Earby and Jalen Moss — Earby has committed to Cal as a defensive back and Moss will announce his college destination Friday afternoon.
The offense is triggered by Matt MacLeod, a four-year varsity player, who has thrown for 2,281 yards and 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
“I’ve coached a lot of football. Matt is the best quarterback in Northern California,” Saunders said.
Over his last 24 games, MacLeod has thrown for 5,005 yards, completing nearly 65% percent of passes (280-for-433), with 51 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
“They are athletic, explosive. They can be methodical if they need to be. They do a great job of getting their athletes in space,” Philipopoulos said. “They’re just so good in all three phases of the game. … I think we’re going to have to find a way to limit the big play.”
