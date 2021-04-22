As part of the Burlingame class of 2020, Emmy Sharp belongs to the lost high school generation.
Like most everybody of her graduating class amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sharp had to settle for a remote graduation without the pomp and circumstance of a traditional ceremony.
Sharp — volleyball’s 2019 Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division Most Valuable Player — had to settle for a remote graduation in which she threw her hat in the air in the family room of her Burlingame home. Otherwise, the closest she got to celebrating with classmates was a graduation photo shoot at the Filoli Historic House & Garden, where she stole a rare 2020 hug from her lifelong best friend, Katerina Rally.
“It was sad,” Sharp said of the 2020 graduation experience. “But I also didn’t feel like I was in a position to wallow in it.”
Now, as the world tries to navigate back toward normalcy, Sharp has landed on her feet. Her volleyball prowess has taken her to one of the great volleyball cultures in the nation, as she has broken the starting lineup for the Stanford University beach volleyball team.
Sharp started the year teetering on the low rung of the depth chart, seeing playing time at flight No. 6, which doesn’t count toward team scores but still travels on road trips. After moving up to flight No. 5 on March 25, she soon paired with her fourth partner of the season in senior Amelia Smith.
“She’s benefited from that leadership from Amelia, and they’ve been going to work,” Stanford assistant coach Summer Nash said.
The duo has continued to climb the depth chart, moving up to flight No. 4 last Saturday. Sharp and Smith helped the No. 9-ranked Cardinal to a 3-1 record through weekend play, with victories Saturday over St. Mary’s and No. 11 Cal. Sunday, while Stanford split with a win over No. 12 Pepperdine and a loss to Cal in the nightcap, Sharp and Smith went 4-0 at flight No. 4 over the weekend, sweeping all four of their matches in straight sets.
For Sharp, who didn’t arrive on the Stanford campus until the spring of 2021, the quick ascent has come as something of a surprise.
“I honestly just wanted to be in that lineup and do my part for the team,” Sharp said. “I honestly didn’t expect to move up to the 4s … so I’m really happy with where I am right now.”
After graduating amid the pandemic, Sharp immediately had to solve the challenge of staying in volleyball shape. After leading Burlingame to the Central Coast Section Division III championship — the first CCS title in Lady Panthers volleyball history — Sharp found herself without a place to play in the summer of 2020 during the Bay Area closures. So, she relocated to Huntington Beach, where she had more options to play on the beach court.
When she arrived at Stanford near the end of January, she had to forgo nearly two weeks of volleyball while she served a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Then came the work of preparing for the Cardinal’s season opener Feb. 26.
“Which was pretty crazy because we had two weeks to prepare for our season,” Sharp said.
Stanford has seemed to have done something right in its preparation for 2021. The Cardinal are currently ranked No. 9 in the nation, the highest ranking in program history since beach volleyball earned an official NCAA Division I designation in 2016.
The Cardinal have earned wins against four top 10 teams this season, starting with a 4-1 victory March 22 over No. 6 Hawaii. They went on to top No. 8 Grand Canyon University 3-2 on March 25, and both No. 9 Cal and No. 5 Cal Poly by scores of 3-2 on April 3.
“We’ve put together a pretty aggressive schedule and gotten a lot of quality wins out of it,” Stanford head coach Andrew Fuller said. “It’s been cool.”
Stanford has never advanced to the NCAA beach volleyball postseason. Unlike many Division I sports that see 64 teams qualify for the postseason field, beach volleyball’s playoff format includes just eight teams. Currently ranked No. 9, the Cardinal are on the fringe with four regular-season matches to go before the Pac-12 Championships begin April 29.
The Cardinal host Santa Clara University Thursday, when Sharp will be reunited with a longtime friend, Santa Clara freshman Elena Radeff. While Radeff attended high school at Sacred Heart Prep, they both grew up in Burlingame.
The regular season ends this weekend for Stanford, with a match Saturday against Loyola Marymount, and a Sunday doubleheader against Grand Canyon and San Jose State. Then comes the Pac-12 tournament showdown with the likes of Cal and University of Arizona.
“I don’t think we have to go undefeated against those teams … but if we did, we’d be in a strong position,” Fuller said of Stanford’s chances of advancing to the NCAA postseason.
With Smith winding down her senior year, Stanford’s run at the program’s first postseason appearance will mark the end of the brief but impactful partnership of her and Sharp. It’s a pairing that has allowed Sharp to magnify her top tools on the court, from her aggressive net presence, to her steady side-out play, and her crisp passing skills.
Oh, and then there’s the blocking, a talent that has proved a difference maker for the Stanford freshman.
“She blocks like crazy,” Nash said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.