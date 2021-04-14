Neither Burlingame girls’ head soccer coach Philip DeRosa nor his Carlmont counterpart John Wilkinson knew what to expect when their teams took the field in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener in Belmont Tuesday.
While most of the players on both teams have been playing club soccer during the pandemic, it had been more than a year since any of them represented their schools. And without benefit of any scrimmages or non-league games, both coaches were interested to see what their teams could do.
In the end, neither was disappointed as the Panther and Scots showed why they are, year and year out, two of the better programs in the Central Coast Section as they went back and forth in an exciting 1-0 Burlingame victory.
“In the end, you can’t be disappointed with the result,” Wilkinson said. “The goal [Tuesday] was to learn to play together. They all play outside of high school, but in different systems. How do we get them to mesh?”
DeRosa was equally impressed with how quickly his team came together. He said he had only a handful of players show up for practices during Spring Break last week.
“For the limited amount of time this team has been together, I was pleased with the combination plays,” DeRosa said.
At the outset, it appeared the blustery conditions would be a factor. They were. Just not in a way anyone expected. The wind blew so hard at times it didn’t matter if a team was going into the wind or had it at their backs. Some of the best chances of the game came when the team had the wind in their face. Burlingame fired off seven shots playing into the wind in the first half — with Kerry Wakasa banging a shot off the crossbar in the 11the minute and defensive stopper Ella Macko sending a sizzling header just over the top of the frame off a corner kick in the 24th minute.
“The first half, we had some bona fide chances,” DeRosa said.
Carlmont played against the wind in the second half and the Scots managed seven shots and had a couple of close calls.
It was a Macko shot early in the second half that proved to be the difference, however. Three minutes after the end of halftime, Burlingame earned a corner kick. Kaylee Ng sent a cross into the Carlmont penalty box, where it bounced around as a scrum of players tried to get a foot on it. The ball eventually popped out to Macko, stationed at the top of the box. She took a touch to settle the ball before firing a shot into the right side of the net for the game’s only goal.
While Macko is one of the PAL’s top offensive defenders, her skill in the back half was apparent as 10 minutes into the second half, she subbed out, grabbed her bag and headed to the parking lot to get to practice with her club team.
It was no coincidence that Carlmont’s offense opened up after that.
“I knew she had to leave and she said, ‘Should I spend 10 minutes (playing) in the second half?’” DeRosa said. “I said, ‘Go in and give me everything you have for 10 minutes.’”
It took a long run from the center stripe from Carlmont midfielder Kathryn Kelly to finally get the Scots into an offensive groove. The Scots spent the final 20 minutes sending offensive wave after wave at the Burlingame defense and goal. In the 63rd minute, the Scots sent a through pass into the Burlingame penalty box. The goalkeeper came off her line, but failed to corral the ball. With the goalie out of position, the Panthers’ defense came to the rescue, twice preventing Carlmont from getting a clean touch on the ball and eventually clearing it out of danger. Maya Blodgett had a couple of chances, but both her shot attempts were saved. In the 72nd minute, a Madison Anagnostou attempt from 25 yards flared just over the crossbar and in the 77th, the Scots tried to catch Burlingame unorganized with a quick free kick from 25 yards, but the cross to the far right post went harmlessly wide.
“It was tough at the beginning. Clearly they weren’t used to playing together,” Wilkinson said. “They hadn’t worked with [Kelly] much, but after seeing what she could do, our other midfielders started to adjust.”
