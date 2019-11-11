PALO ALTO — It was a wild finish to a wild win. And when it was all said and done, the Burlingame Panthers were crowned Central Coast Section Division III volleyball champions.
No.1-seed Burlingame earned its second CCS title in four years, using three extra-points wins to take down No. 3 Aptos in four sets 26-24, 27-25, 12-25, 27-25 Saturday at Palo Alto High School.
The kid on the Panthers’ roster stepped into the limelight at championship point. Eliza Sharp — Burlingame volleyball’s only freshman — tried to end it in conventional style with a swing through the middle, but when her kill shot got blocked, Sharp was forced to scrap to keep the ball alive, reaching back to bump the ball back up, over the net, and down for the championship point.
“It was a definitely a bit of a risky move,” said senior Emmy Sharp, Eliza’s older sister. “But it worked.”
Emmy Sharp, as she has so often this season, led the Panthers in scoring. She was aglow in the wake of her younger sister’s contributions, though. The championship celebration was a fitting scene for the Sharp girls, who had never played on the same team together at any level of volleyball prior to this year.
Eliza Sharp has seen steady playing time, but Saturday was the most she’s earned in a single match. She was thrust into a starting role when senior Naomi Johnson had to miss the match do to a work commitment — it was for a good cause, Emmy Sharp said, as Johnson works as a youth swimming instructor.
The 6-foot freshman Eliza Sharp was ready for the challenge though.
“She really stepped up,” Emmy Sharp said. “It was her first time playing that much so she was a little nervous. … But she really remained steady, especially because they run a fast-paced offense.”
It was a fairly straight road to the championship match for the Panthers, who swept through the first two rounds of the Division III tournament. Burlingame knocked off Monterey in last Tuesday’s quarterfinals 25-15, 25-13, 25-6, then topped El Camino in the semifinals 25-23, 25-14, 25-21.
The championship was the first for second-year head coach K’Lynn Solt. The 2016 CCS champs — the first in Burlingame volleyball history — was headed by coaches Nilo Mauricio and Janet McDowell.
Solt said the 2019 postseason run had an air of destiny to it.
“Throughout the tournament it felt like that,” Solt said. “We played pretty well against Monterey and El Camino … and then Aptos, they were a great team.”
Saturday’s match had a different feel to it, though, with an array of doubles errors disrupting the rhythm from the outset. Solt said there were approximately 12 double-touch calls in the match, but that it was called evenly for both sides.
Then late in the decisive Game 4, with the score tied 23-23, Aptos appeared to force set point by scoring a point. After a referee conference, however, the point was nullified — a Burlingame player was called for being into the net, but it was amended after an Aptos player was ruled to concurrently have attacked over the net — and the point was replayed.
Burlingame seized on the overturned call and got ’er done in extra-points.
“They were pretty excited,” Solt said. “… It was just a mess of excitement.”
