The Burlingame and El Camino boys’ soccer teams were trying to accomplish different things when they met in a non-league game in Burlingame Wednesday evening.
For the Panthers, it was a tuneup for the championship game in the Homestead Cup tournament Saturday. For the Colts, it was a chance to compete against a quality opponent, knowing they’ll need all the challenges they can get before embarking on league play in the newly created Peninsula Athletic League’s Lake Division.
You could say both teams accomplished what they set out to do as Burlingame scored three times in the second half to post a 3-0 victory.
“We started out a little slow. Finals week, windy, rainy,” said Burlingame head coach Anthony Dimech. “We created some chances. I wasn’t too concerned at halftime, but it is soccer. … All [El Camino] needed was a chance.”
The Colts never really got that chance, however, and while El Camino head coach Ken Anderson was pleased to be scoreless at halftime, he knew it was a tall order to hold off the Panthers for the entire game.
“Zero-zero at halftime is kind of a moral victory,” Anderson said. “We’re missing four starters. Overall, I thought we hustled and, considering we had players out of position, we played well.”
Obviously every starter is key, but El Camino (3-4) was missing its main core in the middle. Anderson said he had a pair of players out on red cards for swearing — one happening after the game — and two others out with injury, which constituted three defenders and a holding midfielder.
That pushed attacking midfielder Michael Musallam into more of a defensive midfield spot, one at which he spent the first half trying to be a facilitator and distributor.
But without his missing teammates, it was hard for the Colts to establish any kind of possession.
“He’s the engine,” Anderson said of Musallam. “But Robert (Michel), Michael and Jacob (Deinla) —that’s our triangle and that’s the strength of our team.”
Michel and Deinla were both out. In the second half, Musallam went on the attack more, but didn’t have a lot of help to go with him.
Despite all that, the Colts still managed to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard through the opening 40 minutes. But late in the half, Burlingame (5-0-1) seemed to find a crack in the El Camino defense as left wing Jose Amorim started burning down the left flank and sent a number of dangerous crosses to the front of the goal.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, no one was there to finish.
In the second half, Sean O’Grady took it upon himself to finish as the center striker netted a second-half hat trick.
Burlingame finally broke the stalemate in the 51st minute as O’Grady and Calvin Wagner worked a give-and-go, with O’Grady starting the play with a pass and then receiving the return pass with space in the middle of the penalty box. After a touch to settle, O’Grady put it away for a 1-0 lead.
Less than five minutes later, O’Grady wowed everyone in attendance when he received a pass 40 yards from goal, turned and dribbled before unleashing a shot into the upper left corner of the goal from 30 yards out to put Burlingame up 2-0.
O’Grady flubbed his first attempt at the hat trick in the 63rd minute when he misfired on a sitter, but he got another chance in the 66th minute and this time finished it. Following El Camino’s inability to clear the ball out of its penalty box, Burlingame’s Amorim latched onto the loose ball and found O’Grady, again, unmarked, who put it away for his third goal of the half.
“We’ve been working on finishing in practice,” Dimech said.
