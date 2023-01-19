The silver lining to the start of the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division schedule for the Burlingame boys’ soccer team is that at least the Panthers didn’t lose its first two games.
In the Panthers’ first two Bay Division matches, they’ve only managed to come away with a pair of 1-1 draws, games in which they held 1-0 leads.
Wednesday, Burlingame took on Carlmont in Belmont and, for the third time in row, took a one-goal lead.
This time, the Panthers managed to make it stand up, holding off a determined Scots’ side over the final 15 minutes to notch the 1-0 victory.
“I don’t know if antsy is the right word,” said Burlingame head coach Anthony Dimech when asked if the Panthers were starting to press.
“We’re still trying to figure each other out.”
Dimech said he doesn’t bother scheduling games during the holiday winter break, knowing that it can be challenge to round up enough players. That, however, means the Panthers always tend to spend the first couple weeks of league play getting into a rhythm.
“It’s kind of like a restart,” Dimech said.
But for the first 40 minutes, Dimech and the Panthers saw against Carlmont a lot of what they saw in draws with Aragon and Menlo-Atherton: plenty of scoring chances, but a lack of finishing.
“Scoring goals is the hardest thing in soccer,” Dimech said.
In the 12th minute, Burlingame’s Sean O’Grady latched onto a long clearance pass from Hank Lane and broke on goal. But O’Grady could never quite get the ball untangled from his feet, allowing the Carlmont defense to close in on him. O’Grady sent a pass out toward the flank to a charging Calvin Wagner, but his shot attempt went wide.
Minutes later, Wagner swung a cross in front of the Scots’ goal, but there was no one there to finish. In the 23rd, Burlingame’s Dom Dimech sent a free kick into the penalty box that found Lane. He got off a shot that was blocked by Carlmont goalkeeper Hudson Fox, but he gave up a rebound.
Burlingame, however, still could not convert following a scramble near the goal.
But at least Burlingame (1-0-2 PAL Bay, 5-1-4 overall) was getting the opportunities. Carlmont (1-2, 4-5-2) spent most of the first generating little in the way of scoring chances.
But over the final 15 minutes of the opening half, the Scots finally looked dangerous.
Their best scoring chance came in the 32nd minute when Kotaro Kikuchi received a pass at the top of the box. He beat a number of Burlingame defenders and had a step of space before he pulled a shot back across his body, aiming for the far left post.
But Burlingame goalkeeper Antonio Vazquez managed to get a glove on the shot, sending it just wide of the goal.
“We were flat,” said Carlmont head coach Jose Cabellero. “You have to give credit to Burlingame. They fight for every ball.
“We need to do the same. We need to get more physical. We’re going to have to step up.”
Dimech said his team is doing the work, they’re just not seeing a payoff with goals.
“We’re creating chances,” Dimech said. “But we haven’t finished.”
The second half played out much like the first half, with Burlingame quickly taking control of the tempo — winning balls and immediately going on the attack.
Just five minutes into the second half, Kevin Ascarza earned a penalty kick for the Panthers. He received a pass in the middle of the penalty box and, despite being surrounded, found enough space to get off a shot.
The ball deflected off a defender’s arm and, after several seconds, the head referee blew his whistle and pointed to the spot, much to the chagrin of the Scots.
Ascarza then gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead as he calmly slotted a shot into the net.
Again, Burlingame had the better chances, but could not find that all-important second goal.
And just as they had done in the first half, the Scots came alive in the final 15 minutes and stoppage time. They had a chance earlier in the half to tie the score at 1, but a free kick off the foot of Lucas Fedronic was tipped over the top of the goal by Burlingame’s Vazquez.
Carlmont’s best chance came in the 69th minute when Hayes Gaboury swung a cross to the back right post and found an unmarked Nicholas Fromm, who tried to bounce a header into the goal.
But Vazquez slid across the goal face and slapped the ball away to keep the 1-0 lead intact.
A minute later, both teams were reduced to 10 players each as double red cards were issued following a skirmish on a 50-50 ball.
The Panthers then spent the last eight minutes of regulation, and six minutes of stoppage time, repelling wave after Scots’ wave.
Caballero could only question why his team could not consistently get the ball to their strikers, instead being content to move the ball backward.
“The three forwards, they never get the ball,” Caballero said. “Burlingame got the ball and sent it their forwards. We get the ball to our midfield, but then we pass the ball backward to our defense. We always put ourselves under pressure.”
For the Panthers, there was a sense of relief in finally finishing off a game. Dimech would like to see his team play the final minutes a little better, but he believes his team is starting to find a rhythm again.
“We were up twice last week and let it slip,” Dimech said. “To hold on to a 1-nothing lead is good for the team. … We just have to do a better job of keeping the lead and managing those last couple of minutes.”
