Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct South City head coach Daniel Hernandez's last name.
Early-season soccer games mean different things to different coaches. Some want to ease their team into the season and so may try to schedule an opponent that can be easily beaten.
Other coaches want to test their team to find out how good it really is.
While others want to treat the season opener like Goldilocks: just right.
That’s what Burlingame boys’ soccer coach Anthony Dimech, and his South City counterpart Daniel Hernandez, accomplished when they met in Burlingame Wednesday. Rodriguez and the Warriors, after opening with a pair of wins on the season, wanted to take a big step up in competition.
“It’s a great opportunity to play a strong team,” Hernandez said. “It’s always good to play Burlingame. To find out where you’re at (as a team).”
Dimech didn’t want to schedule a pushover for his season opener and he knows his Panthers will be pushed by South City.
“South City is a good team,” Dimech said of a Warriors squad that finished as Ocean Division co-champions with Hillsdale in 2022.
But in the end, Burlingame, which is a contender for the Bay Division title, was too much for Ocean Division contender South City. The Panthers scored once in each half to come away with a 2-0 victory.
“We have some new pieces in there, so it’s going to take time to build chemistry,” Dimech said. “We were kind of just off a little tonight.”
The first half was evenly matched for the opening 20 minutes, with both teams moving up and down the field. With South City pressing, it forced Burlingame to move at a speed to which the Panthers needed to adjust.
“First game of the year and not their first game,” Dimech said. “They were playing at a little higher tempo to start off with.”
Hernandez said that’s part of the Warriors’ plan.
“We want to play high pressure. Win the ball,” Hernandez said.
But Burlingame started to take control of the game and put the South City defense under pressure for the rest of the game.
The Panthers scored their first goal of the 2022-23 season in the 32nd minute on an unassisted goal from Sean O’Grady. A ball was played into the Warriors’ penalty box, and was partially cleared by a defender.
But it landed at the foot of O’Grady at the top of the box and he quickly pounced on the loose ball and put it into an empty net.
In the second half, it was all Burlingame. If the Panthers were a little more disciplined, they could have scored more than one. But they had a goal waved off because of one of a half dozen offside calls in the second half.
Between those offside calls, however, the Panthers showed an ability to attack in different ways. While junior midfielder Kevin Ascarza was busy controlling the midfield and trying to build the attack that way, the Panthers also showed they have the ability to take a more direct approach — one that sees the midfielders and defenders sending balls over the top to a crew of big, tall and strong strikers.
“Route 1 soccer,” Dimech called the direct attack. “Get the ball to the center forward and see what happens.
“We have a little size this year. It’s nice to have (offensive) options.”
Dimech said the Warriors’ high pressure game made the direct attack the best way to alleviate it.
“They were pressing four, five, six guys up,” Dimech said.
The Panthers iced the game in the final 10 minutes on a Ascarza goal in the 73rd minute following a scramble off a corner kick.
Despite the loss, South City’s Hernandez was encouraged by his team’s performance. He wanted the Warriors to get a taste of high-caliber competition and know that they have the ability to play with teams like Burlingame.
“We were matching their speed. We were matching their intensity. They just put two goals away,” Hernandez said. “I told the guys they can compete with these kinds of teams.”
