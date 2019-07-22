Time to revel in the “Go Panthers!” rally cry.
Four Burlingame High School alumni are currently excelling in the affiliated minor leagues, including three — right-hander Vince Arobio, infielder Phil Caulfield and outfielder Jonathan Engelmann — who have garnered promotions this season. The fourth, right-hander Zac Grotz, has settled in nicely as a swingman for Seattle Double-A affiliate Arkansas.
Arobio has moved up two levels this year. The right-handed reliever is currently at White Sox Double-A affiliate Birmingham, where he fired a scoreless ninth to earn the win Sunday in the Barons’ 7-6 walk-off victory over Tennessee. Over three levels, he has accrued a 4-2 record with a 2.23 ERA in 25 games.
Caulfield, hitting at a .344 clip (21 for 61) this year, was promoted to Washington Low-A affiliate Hagerstown July 5. Saturday, in the Suns’ 9-2 win over Hickory, the left-handed hitter recorded his first three-hit game of his professional career. He was drafted in 2017 out of Loyola Marymount.
Engelmann has been on the injured list since July 10, but was promoted to Cleveland Low-A affiliate Lake County three weeks prior, and is batting .321 (17 for 53) in this his first full pro season.
