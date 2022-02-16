When Jeff Dowd returned to the sideline as the Burlingame boys’ basketball coach prior to the 2018-19 season, it coincided with the arrival of arguably the greatest basketball freshman class in school history, with five freshmen starting that season.
The Panthers have accomplished a lot in the previous three seasons, culminating with the 2021 Central Coast Section Division III title last spring.
But despite all the accolades the now senior class has garnered, there was one thing missing: a Peninsula Athletic League South Division championship.
The 2022 class of Panthers players can now scratch that off their bucket list. Using a blistering fourth quarter, Burlingame pulled away from Carlmont to post a 67-47 win Tuesday night in a makeup game.
With the win, Burlingame (10-2 PAL South, 18-5 overall) shares the PAL South championship with both the Scots and Menlo-Atherton.
“We had a CCS championship, but we hadn’t won a league title (with this senior class). … We hadn’t won one since I’ve been back,” Dowd said. “We really wanted this one.”
Carlmont (10-2, 15-7), which had been in first place all season long, needed a win Tuesday to clinch the crown by its lonesome and when Nate Wong knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening two minutes, it appeared the Scots were ready to fight.
But a 9-0 run to end the opening quarter gave the Panthers control. Carlmont stayed within striking distance, however, and trailed just 46-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Over the final eight minutes, however, the Panthers outscored the Scots 21-10.
The star in the fourth period was Burlingame senior Carson Robenalt, who drained a trio of 3s in the fourth to go about with a pair in the second to finish with five 3s on the night and 17 points.
“In November, he was one of our best players,” Dowd said. “Then he got sick and was out two weeks.”
Dowd said Robenalt’s shot started coming around last week when he hit four 3s in a 37-34 win over San Mateo — the only 3-pointers of the game for the Panthers.
While it was Robenalt that provided the highlights, it was the Burlingame core who all seemed to take a turn making his presence felt. In the first quarter, it was a pair of three-point play opportunities for forward Will Uhrich, who would finish with eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and an assist. Lou Martineau opened the third period with back-to-back 3s as he finished with eight points.
And orchestrating it all was point guard Sean Richardson, who scored a game-high 19 points.
“[Contributions from everyone] is the strength of this team,” Dowd said.
Burlingame, which led 28-23 at halftime, pushed its lead to nine going into the fourth quarter, but all but put the game away in the opening minutes as the Panthers scored the first nine points to open up 55-37 lead with just under four minutes to play.
After a driving layup from Carlmont’s Nate Wong briefly stopped the Burlingame momentum, but Robenalt answered with a personal 8-0 run — scoring on an offensive-rebound putback and then back-to-back 3s for a 58-39 lead.
“They made 3s. We didn’t,” said Carlmont head coach Ron Ozorio. “[Burlingame] played well tonight.”
Burlingame shot lights-out in the final period, connecting on 7 of 10 field goal attempts. The Panthers were a blistering 13 foe 21 shooting in the second half and shot 50% from the field for the game (23 for 46).
The Scots got away from their attacking approach that led them to a 54-45 win over M-A Jan. 28. Instead, Carlmont tried to match the Panthers from behind the arc.
Did the Scots rely on the 3 too much?
“Maybe,” Ozorio admitted. “But that’s how we do it.”
In addition to Wong’s 15, Ben Lefer added 11 for the Scots. But Carlmont sharpshooter Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves was held to just nine points.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Ozorio said. “But we’re disappointed. I know the guys wanted it real bad.”
