Burlingame boys’ basketball head coach Jeff Dowd went from not being able to win a Central Coast Section title, to now being unable to lose.
No. 2 Burlingame (21-4) finds itself in a third-straight CCS final and going for a CCS three-peat when the Panthers take on No. 4 Monterey (18-8), which upset top-seeded Jefferson, 59-54.
“I’d love to tell you I’ve grown and I’m a much better coach,” Dowd said. “The (playoff) format is much different now.”
From 2003 to 2011, Dowd led to six championship game appearance. The Panthers lost five of those to West Catholic Athletic League teams, including 2009 to 2011 to Sacred Heart Cathedral. In 2005, Santa Cruz beat the Panthers.
Burlingame finally won its first-ever CCS title in 2013 — with Pete Harames as head coach. Dowd returned to the Burlingame sideline for the 2018-19 season and in 2021 and 2022, Dowd finally won his elusive championships.
Now he’s hoping the 2023 squad gets to experience the same thing. Much of the core of this year’s teams were juniors last season, but they didn’t see a lot of playing time. Dowd believes that the 2022-23 team has played with a chip on its shoulder all season long.
“These juniors did not get a lot of burn (last year),” Dowd said.
While the Panthers may lack in the name recognition department, they certainly have the pieces necessary to contend for a section title. They have a legitimate post player in 6-6 center Kyle Haslam, a get-it-done combo guard in Zaden Martin, a sharpshooter in MJ Dowd and an emerging wing in sophomore Jeremiah Phillips.
“Kyle, besides being a really strong post guy … he’s also a great passer. I think he’s one of the best big passing men I’ve had,” Dowd said. “[Phillips] has probably been the biggest surprise of the team. He didn’t have a very good summer … but he worked on getting better and has really stepped up.”
Since a 46-36 loss to Menlo-Atherton that eliminated Burlingame from the PAL South title, the Panthers won three in row. They faced a familiar foe in the CCS quarterfinals, beating No. 7 El Camino, 54-35. In Wednesday’s semifinal game, Burlingame outlasted No. 3 Aptos, 42-37.
Up next is a meeting with Monterey, against which Burlingame has a little bit of history. The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Division III bracket, with the Dores taking a 65-44. Previously, the teams met in the 2012 playoffs, with the Panthers posting a 62-51 win in the semifinals.
The Dores are riding a five-game winning streak, including a 57-51 win over Saratoga in the quarterfinals and the upset of Jefferson.
“I think the seniors this year felt like they didn’t get enough credit (last year) and no one thought they could do anything this year,” Dowd said. “That made them work harder to get into this position.”
Division IV
No. 2 Half Moon Bay (17-9) vs No. 1 King’s Academy (21-3)
3 p.m. Saturday at Mission College
Half Moon Bay took its lumps during the non-league portion of its schedule to help it prepare for games like this. After going 3-6 in games in December and early January, the Cougars went 12-3 the rest of the regular season, settling for a co-championship in the PAL North Division along the way. They continued their roll in the playoffs, beating No. 7 Harker 71-46 in the quarterfinals and then holding off No. 11 Scotts Valley in the semifinals, 66-62.
King’s Academy had one of its best seasons recently, winning its first 15 games to start the season. The Knights struggled down the stretch in WBAL play, finishing third, but are now riding a five game winning streak — including regular-season wins over Sacred Heart Prep and Woodside Priory, who shared the WBAL title.
KA took on No. 8 Terra Nova in the quarters, posting a 71-55 win. In the semifinals, the Knights cruised past No. 4 Carmel, 64-48.
Division V
No. 1 Woodside Priory (23-3) vs No. 2 Oakwood-Morgan Hill (23-4)
1 p.m. Saturday at Santa Clara High School
Priory has won four title since 2015, including in 2022 when the Panthers advanced to the Nor Cal championship game.
This season, Priory finished as co-champs of the WBAL, along with Sacred Heart Prep, and they have put up some impressive numbers. The Panthers beat Valley Christian-Roseville 106-52 in a tournament game and have scored 80 or more five times this season.
In their two playoff games, the Panthers have beaten No. 8 Pinewood and No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville by a combined score of 173-69.
The Oakwood program did not start until the 2006-07 season. In that first year, the Hawks were not part of a league and played just 12 games, going 3-9.
Fast forward to the 2022-23 season and Oakwood finds itself a 20-win team and undefeated champion of the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Mission Division.
Like Priory, the Hawks had a number of blowout wins. They scored 80 or more in six games, including an 82-38 win over seventh-seeded Crystal in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals Wednesday, Oakwood beat Summit Shasta, 64-54.
