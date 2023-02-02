The first time the Hillsdale and Burlingame boys’ basketball teams met this season, the Knights pulled out a 44-43 win at the buzzer in the first round of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament in December.
The teams met in Burlingame again Tuesday night with infinitely more on the line. Both have their eyes on a Peninsula Athletic League South Division title, which will be decided over the next week.
Wednesday was the first of several PAL South showdowns and, after trailing 24-18 at halftime, Burlingame turned up its offense and defense in the second half as the Panthers outscored the Knights 42-24, rallying for a 60-48 victory.
The win was big for Burlingame (7-1 PAL South, 16-3 overall) as the Panthers essentially need to win out if they have any hope of a league championship. They were handed their first league loss of the season by Carlmont last week and were facing a Hillsdale squad that was one of two undefeated teams remaining in the division, along with Menlo-Atherton.
Things could not have started any worse for the Panthers as Hillsdale jumped out to a 10-3 lead after Jordan Hauser converted a three-point play just past the midway mark of the opening quarter.
But Burlingame head coach Jeff Dowd seemed nonplussed by the proceedings, as he calmly sat on the Burlingame bench.
“I was shocked at how poorly we played in the first half. We had talked about this being a big game,” Dowd said. “I made a concentrated effort — if I stay calm, the kids feel calm.
“I probably wasn’t as calm as I looked.”
The play of sophomore forward Jeremiah Phillips helped Dowd stay calm. A starter all season, Phillips had a breakout game against Hillsdale (7-1, 15-5). He finished with a game-high 22 points, knocking down four 3-pointers along the way.
But Phillips was hardly a one-dimensional player. He also added nine rebounds and had a pair of blocks.
“Jeremiah has been a surprise all year. … He’s shown flashes of doing great things,” Dowd said. “He started hitting some shots and then you saw his confidence grow.
“He didn’t force anything. He’s been getting better every game.”
Phillips scored eight in the first half before erupting for 10 of Burlingame’s 20 third quarter points. He opened the second half with a 3 to cut the Hillsdale lead in half, 24-21. After a Zaden Martin bucket off the bounce, Phillips knocked down his third 3 of the night, followed by a floater that gave the Panthers a 28-27 lead with 5:22 left in the third.
“We knew [Phillips] was able to shoot,” Hillsdale head coach Arjuna Manning-Laisne said. “We just didn’t expect that level of consistency.”
As if that wasn’t enough, the Knights did not have an answer for Burlingame’s 6-6 center, Kyle Haslam, who, once he got the ball on the block, was all but unstoppable. After scoring six points in the first two quarters, Haslam went for 13 in the second to finish with 19 points on the night.
He also had four rebounds and two blocks of his own.
“[Haslam] just gave us the business inside,” Manning-Laisne said. “I feel like I didn’t prepare my guys to be prepared for a big man. We hadn’t seen a guy like that all season long.”
Hillsdale was led by the Hauser brothers as Dante Hauser scored a team-high 16 points and Jordan Hauser added 12.
When Haslam converted a layup with 14 seconds left in the third, Burlingame had outscored Hillsdale by 12 and that six-point halftime deficit was a six-point lead going into the final quarter.
“That third quarter was such a big quarter,” Manning-Laisne said. “[Burlingame] had flipped [the scoreboard].”
Said Dowd: “We had to work on our (defensive) rotations a little bit (in the second half). Then we hit a couple shots and things started rolling.”
And the Panthers kept the pedal to the metal in the fourth. Haslam and Phillips scored to open the final period for the Panthers before Martin got involved. First, he hit on a spinning jumper in the lane and then followed that with a three-point play, hitting a scooping layup and then draining the ensuing free throw for a 47-38 lead with just over three minutes left.
From then on, it was all about free throws for the Panthers — something they remember all too well from that December loss that saw them hit just 9 of 26 attempts.
Friday, Burlingame converted 7 of 9 from the stripe over the final minute to ice the game.
While Hillsdale joined Burlingame in the one-loss club, both will still have a say in who wins the PAL South championship. Menlo-Atherton has a gauntlet to run over the next three league games. The Bears, which improved to 8-0 in league play after beating San Mateo 58-25, will be on the road at Carlmont Friday and at Hillsdale next Tuesday. Wednesday, they’ll host Burlingame.
