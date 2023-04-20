After 21 years over two different tenures as the head coach of Burlingame boys’ basketball, Jeff Dowd is stepping away from coaching due to health reasons.
Dowd was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September. Now 58, Dowd is exploring treatment options at University of California, San Francisco. He underwent an informatory biopsy Wednesday.
“The good thing is I’m overall very healthy besides that and they’re all optimistic,” Dowd said.
While under the care of a different hospital, Dowd was diagnosed prior to the start of his fifth straight season at Burlingame. He previously coached the Panthers from 1997-2011. Two months after the diagnosis, he was recommended for surgery in November while in the middle of the season.
Dowd opted against the surgery, motivated partially by his coaching post at Burlingame.
“[The doctor] said there was no way I would have been able to coach,” Dowd said. “I wanted to finish because this was November,” Dowd said, “and I wanted to finish out the year.”
The past three years have been some of the most successful of Dowd’s career. He earned back-to-back Central Coast Section championships in 2021 and ’22 — the first two of his varsity coaching career — and led the Panthers back to the CCS Division III championship game this season.
The last three seasons have been doubly special for Dowd, as his son MJ played for him on the varsity basketball team from 2021-23. As a senior this past season, MJ earned second-team all-Peninsula Athletic League honors.
Both MJ and Dowd’s daughter Ellie are current Burlingame students. They were both born during Dowd’s first tenure as head coach.
Formerly a junior-varsity coach at Mills, Dowd took over at Burlingame in 1997. After 16 years he stepped down, citing conflicts with parents of players.
“After we ran into some different parents and some administration that wasn’t very supportive … all of a sudden the administration changed and I was able to come back,” Dowd said. “And I came back with what I felt was unfinished business.”
Dowd said the new guard of former Burlingame principal Paul Belzer, athletic director John Philipopoulos, and San Mateo Union High School District superintendent Kevin Skelly were pivotal in his return.
The unfinished business was Dowd wanted to win a CCS title. He had previously taken the Panthers to the CCS finals six times, losing all six. In 2013, head coach Pete Harames led Burlingame to its first CCS title. The program now has three.
Dowd said he is also stepping away from the Peninsula Sharks Basketball Club. The basketball club had approximately 150 players enrolled prior to the pandemic. Since it’s return from the pandemic, the focus has been on high school players.
“As of now, my Sharks club will go into sabbatical,” Dowd said.
Dowd said he would like to return to coaching in some capacity in the future.
“I’m stepping away,” Dowd said. “It’s not a temporary thing. It’s just that I love coaching and I hope to come back to coaching someday.”
