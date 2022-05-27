The Burlingame baseball team won the 2021 Central Coast Section Division III championship, beating Los Altos 10-2, the Panthers’ first section crown since 2010.
In 2022, the Panthers will get a chance to defend that same Division III title after rallying for a 4-3 win in eight innings over second-seeded Santa Cruz at Washington Park in Santa Clara Wednesday night.
Third-seeded Burlingame (18-11), shut out through the first six innings, scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie the score. The Panthers then added two more in the top of the eighth, that fourth run being the most important as the Cardinals scored once in the bottom of the eighth, but fell short of their own comeback.
When Holden Glavin, Saturday’s first-round winner, earned his first save in his first relief appearance of the season, the Panthers celebrated enthusiastically considering it was a semifinal win.
Burlingame manager Shawn Scott let them enjoy this one.
“Normally, I wouldn’t allow that kind of celebration for a non-championship win,” Scott said Thursday. “But when you’re down to a team like Santa Cruz, the way their pitcher was throwing, I was, honestly, OK with [the exuberance]. I think they deserved it.”
Santa Cruz starter Langston Burkett was dealing Wednesday night. He retired the first nine Burlingame batters in a row before Lou Martineau broke up the perfect-game bid with a single in the fourth. More importantly, however, he kept the Panthers off the scoreboard and, when the Cardinals scored two runs on top of the fourth, Burlingame was facing a steep climb.
Burkett worked into the seventh inning before the Panthers started their rally. Dexter Quisol led off the inning for Burlingame by getting hit by a Burkett pitch. Ryan Kall followed with a walk and Burkett’s night was done, working six-plus innings, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out eight and walking two.
“He was outstanding,” Scott said.
With Burkett out of the game, the Panthers went to work on the Cardinals bullpen. Both runners moved into scoring position on a double steal ahead of Charlie Dohemann’s two-run single down the left-field line to drive in the pair and tie the game at 2.
The Panthers carried that momentum into the top of eighth and they were finally able to do what they do best: play small ball with a dash of daring. Will Lunsford led off the top of the eighth and was hit by a pitch. Martineau followed with his second hit of the game, moving pinch runner A.J. Caprini into scoring position. Johnny Suarez put down a bunt and reached first on a fielder’s choice, as Santa Cruz tried to get Martineau at second, but the Burlingame burner beat the throw and the bases were loaded.
With Quisol at the plate, Caprini broke for home and Quisol put a perfect suicide-squeeze bunt up the first-base line. Caprini scored, Quisol was safe at first and Burlingame was up for the first time in the game, 3-2.
Ryan Kall’s RBI single to left-center drove in Martineau with that all-important insurance run, which proved to be the difference in the game.
But before Santa Cruz took their final at-bat, Scott and the Panthers had one more trick up their sleeve. With the bases still loaded, one out and Charlie Happ at the plate, Burlingame attempted a triple steal, with Suarez being thrown out at the plate.
Happ would go on to fly out to end the inning.
Scott said scoring the two runs in the seventh to extend the game allowed him to be more aggressive in the eighth.
“I felt we had finally broken through (in the seventh) and I think our players thought, ‘Now we can do some things we like to do.’”
Chris Walsh came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth in relief of Blake Dempsey and got into immediate trouble, giving up a leadoff single, which would come around to score on an Oscar Knapp double to right center, cutting the Burlingame lead to 4-3.
At that point, Scott turned to Saturday’s first-round winner probable championship game starter Glavin, who needed just five pitches to strike out Burkett and end the game.
If not for the strong start from Dempsey, Burlingame might not have been in position to win the game. Dempsey worked seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking two.
“Typical Blake. Ground ball after ground ball after ground ball,” Scott said. “That’s a normal outing for him, in terms of getting into the fifth inning (or deeper).”
Up next for the Panthers is a championship game meeting with fourth-seeded Monterey at 7 p.m. Friday at San Jose’s Excite Ballpark, formerly known as San Jose Municipal Stadium.
Monterey (16-13) beat up top-seeded Los Gatos 9-3 in Monterey Tuesday night. The Dores opened the playoffs with a tight, 3-2 win over Santa Clara.
Monterey heads into the championship game on an eight-game winning streak. It closed the regular season with six games in a row, including five straight which moved the Dores up into third place of the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division, behind champion San Benito and second-place Palma — two teams Monterey has beaten during the run.
“They’re playing good baseball and they’re well coached,” Scott said.
