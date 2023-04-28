The Burlingame Panthers haven’t been known for their power game this season.
Entering Wednesday’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division showdown with first-place Menlo-Atherton, the Panthers had produced just one home run all year. Now they have three homers, as Will Robbins socked a two-run homer in the first, and Aidan Alfers followed with a solo shot in the second as Burlingame rallied for a 6-5 win at M-A.
It is second-place Panthers’ ninth straight win, as they close to within one game of first. M-A travels to Burlingame Friday at 4 p.m. to close out a two-game series with first place on the line.
“Just coming into the game, we knew we were the underdogs,” said Tyler Lachance, Burlingame’s junior right-hander who worked the final two innings in relief to earn the win. “They’re the best team in the league, the only undefeated team left … and we battled back and forth the entire game. ... So, getting that last out was a big confidence boost for us, and a big win. And we’re just looking forward to getting out there [Friday] and playing them again.”
Despite the early power showing, Lachance entered the game amid a 5-5 tie. But in the top of the seventh, the Panthers scratched out a run when Dylan Kall scored from third base on an RBI groundout off the bat of Neil Girdhar.
Lachance had set down the side in order in the sixth. He then pitched through a one-out single in the seventh, retiring M-A’s No. 3 and 4 hitters, with cleanup batter Rowan Kelly making the final out on a groundball to first base.
With the win, Burlingame (7-2 PAL Bay, 13-3 overall) matches its best winning streak in more than 10 years. The Panthers also won nine straight over two seasons — winning all five games in 2020 before the season was halted due to the pandemic, then winning the first four games in 2021. Prior to that, the program won 13 straight between 2010 and ’11.
“We struggled early on, especially our offense, just getting hits to support our pitchers,” Lachance said. “So, I think the last nine games, especially the last five or six, we’ve just been coming together as a team. … We’re really just finding our stride right now.”
Burlingame’s pitching staff has been stellar this season, boasting a 1.41 staff ERA. Scatena (5-0 record, 2.00 ERA) and senior left-hander Holden Glavin (4-1, 0.79) have been the starting rotation staples, while Lachance has served as a versatile swingman. The junior right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.55 ERA, appearing in four games, two as a starter and two in relief.
“Our entire pitching staff has really come around and got each other’s backs … whether it’s been through adversity or success,” Lachance said.
Since heading into April losing three of four, including their first two straight in PAL Bay Division play, the Panthers have seen plenty of success.
“Yeah, a lot,” Lachance said. “It’s been fun.”
Heading to first-place M-A (7-1, 13-6) for Wednesday’s series opener, however, all eyes were on Bears ace George Zaharias. The big right-hander with a blazing fastball has emerged as the PAL’s most prolific strikeout artist. He currently ranks sixth in the Central Coast Section with 69 strikeouts.
Wednesday was Zaharias’ roughest outing of the year. The senior took a no-decision, working three innings, while allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks. Still, he recorded all nine outs via strikeout.
“He got the ball back and he kept pounding the strike zone,” Panthers manager Shawn Scott said. “He didn’t flinch.”
But the surprise Burlingame power show produced the first two home runs Zaharias has allowed this season. Robbins’ two-run shot in the first was a line shot over the wall in left-center that got the Panthers’ dugout buzzing.
“I’m sure it did,” Scott said. “Considering the kid we were facing, I’m sure it pumped them up. The kid’s been dominating all year long, and for us to get to him as early as we did, I’m sure it pumped them up.”
Then Alfers teed off for a booming shot to left-center to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead. It was just the fourth hit of the season for the senior, who has been struggling at the plate, and the first home run of his varsity career.
“He’s a singles hitter that occasionally can get one into the gap and runs well,” Scott said.
M-A battled back though. Junior catcher Trevor Heinz was 3 for 3 with three RBIs on the day, while juniors Harrison Long and Shawn Pagee each knocked in runs as well. The Bears tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the second. Burlingame took the lead back with a run in the top of the third. M-A counted in the bottom of the fifth to tie it at 5.
Friday is slated to be a battle of lefties, with Glavin to face M-A’s Friday starter, Long. The junior is 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA.
The Panthers are now looking to sweep their third PAL Bay Division series of the seasons. They have previously taken two games from Aragon and Capuchino.
“What’s the importance of a sweep?” Scott said. “I don’t know. I really don’t. … It’s kind of about staying consistent, about staying through a series like this. And then staying through the next series. This is the time of the year where people just start beating up on each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.