The College of San Mateo women’s water polo team picked up its second win in Coast Conference play as the Bulldogs rolled over Laney-Oakland, 19-6.
The Bulldogs took control of the match early, outscoring the Eagles 7-0 in the opening period. CSM added six more in the second quarter to take a 13-3 lead at halftime.
Julia Ratti did a little bit of everything for CSM (4-10 overall). In addition to scoring twice, she assisted on seven other goals and even came up with seven saves as she transistioned to goaltender for the second half.
Supriya Sharma led CSM offensively, scoring a team-high five goals. Jackie Nazzal posted a hat trick for the Bulldogs as well.
