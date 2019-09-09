When Luke Bottari hit Terrell Carter with a 20-yard pass Saturday during the first quarter of College of San Mateo’s season opener, it marked a changing of the guard in Bulldogs football.
As a transfer freshman last season, Carter was in the quarterback mix for Bay 6 Conference champion CSM. With Bottari moving up the hill from Serra to College Heights to play for the Bulldogs this season as a true freshman, the 6-2, 195-pound Carter has transitioned to wide receiver.
The results of CSM’s 44-7 win Saturday over College of the Siskiyous at Herschel Meredith Football Stadium seem to agree with both Bottari and Carter.
The Bulldogs (1-0) gained 410 total yards of offense, with Bottari going 9-of-16 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception; he also rushed eight times for 22 yards and a score. Carter totaled four catches for 64 yards — the 20-yarder was his longest of the day — while sophomore Jermain Jackson added three catches for 95 yards and two TDs.
CSM has had Siskiyous’ number in recent years. The two teams have now met three times in the last three seasons, with the Eagles’ fourth-quarter touchdown with 27 seconds remaining on the game clock marking the first time they’ve reached the end zone in the three games. Last season, the Bulldogs opened the season with a 42-0 win, and in the semifinals of the 2017 Northern California playoffs CSM rolled to a 52-3 victory over the team from Weed.
It took Bottari and the Bulldogs’ offense three possessions to find their rhythm Saturday. CSM got on the board at the end of its second possession when Connor Sullivan hit a 26-yard field goal. Then after the CSM defense served up a three-and-out, the Bulldogs went on a 10-play, 82-yard march for their first touchdown of the season, ending with a 23-yard scoring strike from Bottari, with Jackson running an out route to the 5 to take the throw from his freshman quarterback then dancing through two defenders and into the end zone.
This was just the start of a prolific first half for Bottari, who capped a second-quarter scoring drive with his first career rushing touchdown. Running back Andre Gibbs gave CSM two first downs on the 10-play, 53-yard drive, including a 16-yard pickup on fourth-and-1 from the Siskiyous 19. Three plays later, Bottari hit pay dirt from the 1 to up the lead to 17-0.
Bottari and Jackson connected once more before halftime on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds remaining, sending CSM into the locker room with a 23-0 lead after a missed point-after try.
The Eagles (0-1) looked like they might get on the board in the third quarter, advancing into the red zone and picking up a first down after CSM was flagged for an offside penalty on fourth-and-5. On the next play, however, Siskiyous running back Thomas Little was stripped by Bennett Williams, with sophomore defensive back Isaiah Downes scooping up the fumble and returning it 86 yards for a touchdown.
CSM added its final score midway through the fourth quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Elijah Twegbe.
The Bulldogs finished with exactly 200 rushing yards as a team, with Gibbs carrying 13 times for a game-high 78 yards. Spencer Eugenio added 14 carries for 40 yards.
CSM opens at home this coming Saturday, hosting San Joaquin Delta at College Heights Stadium with a scheduled 1 p.m. kickoff.
