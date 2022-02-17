High school basketball’s regular season just ended on Tuesday with the playoffs looming this weekend.
The Central Coast Section, in a seeding meeting that began at noon, did not release the brackets weren’t released until about six hours later. There weren’t any huge surprises and, as usual, San Mateo County will be well represented.
Below are a few thoughts on the various brackets. Playoff games begin Friday and Saturday, with championship game slated for next weekend.
Open Division boys
For the first time since the inception of the Open Division, a public school team was not selected. All eight teams are private schools and seven of them come from the WCAL, including Serra, the No. 5 seed. Valley Christian, at 8-16, received the No. 8 seed after Santa Cruz argued it way out of the bracket, according to sources.
The only non-WCAL school is Sacred Heart Prep and at 21-3, has the best win-loss record in the bracket. The Gators earned the No. 2 seed behind two-time defending Open champ Mitty (20-4).
Open Division girls
Half Moon Bay is one of only two public school teams in either the boys’ or girls’ Open Division bracket. The 20-4 Cougars earned the No. 8 seed. They will be joined by No. 7 Palo Alto (20-2).
The Cougars volunteered to play in the Open when it did not have enough teams to fill out the bracket.
Division I boys
Carlmont and Menlo-Atherton, which finished in a three-way tie, along with Burlingame, for the PAL South title, are seeded first and third in this bracket, respectively. The only time they would meet is in the DI title game.
Division II boys
This bracket features three PAL teams, the most surprising of which may be San Mateo. Not only did the Bearcats get in with a losing record, 11-13, they got the No. 8 seed and a home game. The Bearcats went 5-7 in PAL South play, but 6-6 in non-league play to qualify. They did win four of their last six games and go into CCS on roll.
The other two San Mateo schools, Aragon and Hillsdale, are also in this bracket, seeded seventh and sixth, respectively.
Division II girls
The top three teams in the PAL South earned the top seeds in this division. Hillsdale, with the best record in CCS at 22-1, received the No. 1 seed. Aragon (16-8), which finished in a tie for second in the PAL South, is seeded No. 2. Burlingame (18-6), which also tied for second place, is seeded third.
Division III boys
If you’re a fan of PAL basketball, Division III is for you as six PAL squads all qualified. No. 9 El Camino, No. 10 Capuchino and No. 12 South City all host first-round games Friday, while No. 5 Half Moon Bay and No. 7 Jefferson got first-round byes and will take the court Saturday in home games as well. No. 2 Burlingame got a bye into next week’s quarterfinals.
Division III girls
Capuchino, which qualified for the Open Division in 2021, is seeded No. 1 in Division III and will have a chance to win the first title in program history. Four other county schools also qualified in this bracket.
Division IV boys
A late-season surge helped Terra Nova secure the No. 4 seed. Menlo School, the No. 3 seed, will face league rival and No. 6 seed Harker in the first round.
Division IV girls
After spending five of the last six postseasons playing in the Open Division, Menlo School garnered the No. 1 seed in DIV as the Knights go for their first CCS title since 2015.
***
Wyatt McGovern, the 2021 Burlingame grad who is a member of the Columbia University golf team, finished 16th out of 17 golfers at the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
McGovern shot a 8-over 79. University of San Francisco’s Soren Lind finished in a tie for third with a 2-under 69. Michael Brennan of Wake Forest was the winner, shooting a 5-under 66 to earn a spot in the main field for this weekend’s PGA Tour event.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
