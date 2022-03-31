A subtle shift of his body. A slight shift of pressure. The ability to sense a defender out of position, and then gobs of speed and Daily Journal Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year Alexis Villanueva was in on goal.
The Aragon standout then knew how to expertly finish. Whether it was chipping the goalkeeper or rifling a shot into the upper corner of the net from 25 yards out, Villanueva skills on the soccer field were never in doubt, not even when he made the a varsity roster as a freshman.
“He just moves like a professional,” Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau said. “He’s just so fluid. It’s just natural. He sees the space that the defense is giving and he takes it.”
The one thing holding Villanueva back, however, was his mental game. With his mastery of his mind, this senior year, he has helped lead the Dons to their best season in program history. Villanueva’s team-leading 16 goals and team-best 15 assists led Aragon to an overall record of 16-5-5, the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division co-championship, the first Central Coast Section boys’ soccer title in school history and the first public school boys’ team from San Mateo County to advance to the Northern California championship game.
“When he was brought onto the team (as a freshman), the talent was there — the maturity wasn’t,” Rousseau said, who had coached Villanueva at the club level prior to entering Aragon. “What we wanted to see from him his senior year was to step up and lead. Not just on the field, but off as well. … It was a bit of a tough start filling that role. It’s tough for a teenager.
“But in the playoffs, Alexis was the one who stepped up for us. He stepped up, not just with goals and assists, but with his work rate and leadership.”
Appearing in 24 of Aragon’s 26 games this season, Villanueva had a goal or an assist in 19 of them, giving him 47 points (two points for a goal, one point for an assist) on the season. After a slow start to Bay play, going pointless in the first two games, Villanueva notched a point in each of the remaining eight league games.
After being held in check in the first round of the playoffs, where the top-seeded Dons needed penalty kicks to get past eighth-seeded Aptos, Villanueva turned it on. He scored in his next four games, adding assists in three of them. After recording a goal and an assist in a 2-0 semifinal win over Wilcox, his goal midway through the first half propelled the Dons to a 2-0 win over Alisal in the CCS Division I final.
He had another goal and assist game in a 2-1 overtime win over Bishop O’Dowd in the quarterfinals of the Nor Cal tournament, but it was in the semifinals that Villanueva put together the game of his life. He gave the Dons a quick 1-0 lead in the first minute with a blast from the top of the box. He netted his second less than five minutes later and completed his hat trick in the second half of a 4-0 shellacking of Pleasant Valley.
The Dons came up short in the Nor Cal finals, however, falling to Patterson 3-0.
Despite the gaudy numbers put up by Villanueva this season, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Dons stumbled out of the gate, going just 4-3-2 during the non-league portion of the schedule. They thought they had things sorted following a 4-1 win over Summit Prep in the non-league finale, but all that good feeling went away after Aragon got thumped by Burlingame, 4-1, in the Bay Division opener. That was followed by a lackluster 2-1 win over Menlo-Atherton.
“Not everyone sees all the behind-the-scenes stuff. But at the start of things, we had some issues throughout the preseason,” Rousseau said. “We had a really long talk after Burlingame. … After that M-A game, I took his captain’s band. I told him, ‘I want you to earn this.’
“I was hoping it would motivate him. When it was taken away, I didn’t want it to seem a punishment. … I told him, ‘Forget the band. Be the captain without the band.’ Once that (pressure of the captain’s band) was taken off him, it was just a different Alexis after that. His mindset changed. He was being a leader without wearing it.”
Villanueva went on to score goals in the Dons’ next three games — including the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Carlmont and the equalizer against Burlingame in stoppage time of a 2-2 tie, a result that tightened the race of the Bay Division title. And before the Dons Senior Night game against San Mateo, Rousseau, once again, named Villanueva team co-captain. He responded by scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 3-0 win over the Bearcats.
Villanueva continued his strong play throughout the rest of the league season, with his running mate Kevin Marroquin-Mayen taking on some of the goal-scoring load. Marroquin-Mayen, himself, had a monster season, with 15 goals and seven assists. Both had played together for so long, they made a potent 1-2 punch, which led them to both being named Co-Player of the Year in the Bay Division.
But it was Marroquin-Mayen’s absence throughout the non-league portion of the schedule that made things difficult for the Dons.
“All the focus was on Alexis (early on). With no one else to run off of him, we had no direct way of attacking,” Rousseau said. “Now with Kevin (on the field at the start of league play), Alexis is free. Having both of them, [a defense] can’t take them both out.”
But when it came down to crunchtime, Villanueva was the man for the Dons.
“The job as a coach, especially at the high school level, it’s not only the result, but to help these boys become men,” Rousseau said. “[Villanueva’s] talent was never going to be a problem, but he can have an attitude behind it. In the past, there were times, in big games, he mentally shut off because things weren’t going his way. That was my biggest concern this year: was he going to shut it down?
“But in the big games (this season), he was the one who stepped up.”
