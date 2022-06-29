Given his success on the golf course, there was a little head-scratching that Crystal Springs Uplands School freshman Edan Cui was only a second-team selection for all-West Bay Athletic League.
Turns out, on paper, an athlete who participates in the WBAL needs to appear in 80% of games or matches to be considered for first-team honors.
Of course it had to be a technicality because when it came to his performance on the golf course, very few were better. He posted low scores in six of the 10 WBAL events he played, missing out on four matches because of injury.
Cui helped lead the Gryphons to an undefeated season in WBAL play and then captured the WBAL individual title at the Coyote Creek Valley course in San Jose, shooting a 6-under 66 to finish five strokes ahead of second place.
At the Central Coast Section qualifying round, Cui finished second with a 3-over 74 to advance to the championship round and completed CCS with a third-place finish with a 1-over 72, which qualified him for the Nor Cal championship round.
At Berkeley Country Club, Cui shot a 3-under 69 to finish in a tie for fifth and qualify him for the state tournament.
At San Gabriel Country Club, Cui finished in a tie for second, shooting a 4-under 67.
For his efforts, Cui is the Daily Journal’s Boys’ Golfer of the Year.
“He loves competing,” said CSUS head coach Brian Klemm. “He’s amazing.”
Cui was a known quantity when he got to Crystal Springs. One of the top junior golfers in the country, Cui is used to playing several-round tournaments. But the high school game is completely different. Nine-hole rounds are used throughout the regular season and championships are one-day, 18-hole affairs.
Cui admits he wasn’t really familiar with the format of high school golf before he got to Crystal.
“Normally, in 18 holes, I’m either a comeback player or I get on a hot streak,” Cui said. “[High school is] different, for sure, but I think that’s why I did so well during the playoffs.”
Cui can thank Klemm for helping him prepare for high school golf. Klemm played collegiately and is also a youth coach. His forte is the mental side of the game and course management. He knew there wasn’t much he could teach Cui from a mechanical point of view. But he knew he could help Cui in other areas of the game.
But Cui didn’t know that at first.
“In the beginning, it was kind of a slow start,” Cui said. “I definitely didn’t expect much from Coach Klemm. Maybe he’s just a chaperone.
“But he was probably the best coach we could have found. He understands the game so much.”
Part of that understanding is knowing when Cui was ready to play. After an early-season back injury, Cui was sidelined for several matches. But he kept his head in the game as he sat on the sideline.
“I remember FaceTiming my teammates to see what they shot,” Cui said. “I really wanted to get out there and help them. I really wanted to get out there and go so low and help my team.”
Said Klemm: “He was just champing at the bit. You could tell he wanted the injury to be over. Sitting on the edge of his seat.”
When Cui did get back on the course, he made up for lost time and, given his golf acumen, Klemm simply had to turn him loose.
“He’s like a rocket. There is no throttle,” Klemm said of Cui. “He only has one speed.”
And that’s when Cui gets in the zone.
“Normally, I’m a pretty nice guy. But when I get on the course, I just really try to get focused and concentrate on my next shot,” Cui said. “Nothing else is happening. Just the next shot.”
Despite all of Cui’s accomplishments, both on the junior circuit and high school level, Klemm said he was most surprised by Cui’s attitude. It would be really easy for Cui to get big-headed given his resume, but he just wants to be one of the guys.
“The impression he made on me is extraordinary,” Klemm said. “I didn’t know how much character the kid had. I’m so impressed with how humble he is. He wins with grace. He has a maturity and perspective you don’t expect to see in a 14-year-old.
“He just made it very easy. He was always respectful. He even said, ‘I didn’t expect to learn anything from my high school coach.’ He was thankful for what I did. He was opened-minded to my coaching.”
So what’s next for Cui? There is the summer season that sees him criss-crossing the country playing junior tournaments. Earlier this month, he was in Arkansas to play in the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational. In May, he participated in the TaylorMade Junior Open.
As for his game, Klemm thinks the sky is the limit for Cui.
“Right now, he’s 270 in the air (off the tee),” Klemm said. “He strikes the ball so crazy well. The kid, in the next three years when he’s hitting the ball 310, he’s going to be unstoppable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.