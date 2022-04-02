Basketball terminology 101: Shooting the lights out — when a person or team scores at a remarkably high and efficient pace. Used in a sentence: The last game Sacred Heart Prep won in 2021-22, the Gators shot the lights out both figuratively and literally.
Daily Journal Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year Aidan Braccia led the Gators to a wild and unprecedented win in the CIF State Boys’ Basketball Division I regional quarterfinals 77-70 over Oakland Tech, on the night the lights went out in Atherton. While the game started at the McGanney Sports Center, a power outage at the beginning of the second half nearly forced the game to be postponed.
After sitting around in the dark at SHP for 45 minutes, the Gators were starting to pack up their gear when head coach Tony Martinelli informed the team the game was being moved down the street to the gymnasium at neighboring Menlo School. Amid an unprecedented venue change, Martinelli hustled over to Menlo to get all his ducks in a row. But when he got there, SHP’s longtime coach was shocked to find he wasn’t the first to arrive.
“When I got there, [Braccia] was already on the floor shooting,” Martinelli said. “Even though there was a lot to lose in that game, he was just completely calm, and everyone was.”
It was a moment that resounds with Braccia’s leadership. One of two four-year varsity seniors on SHP’s roster this season, along with senior forward Emmer Nichols, Braccia put his stamp on a Gators squad that has arrived in terms of being a Bay Area boys’ basketball power.
Finishing the season ranked No. 5 on the San Francisco Chronicle’s top 20 Metro rankings, the Gators were the only San Mateo County team to crack the list.
For a basketball program that has long been a competitive force, Braccia realized his goal of elevating the team’s standing not just in West Bay Athletic League play — the Gators ran the table to claim the WBAL Foothill Division title this season — but as the highest Northern California and state rankings in program history.
“I think that was always in my mind,” Braccia said. “Coming in, Sacred Heart, it’s a small school, it’s a small community. Competing in the WBAL, it’s a tough thing to do year in and year out … so coming in freshman year, I just wanted to win.”
That’s all SHP did during Braccia’s career. Over his four years, the Gators posted a 78-30 overall record, and that includes the lowest season mark of 15-12 his freshman year, the only year he wasn’t a starter. After cracking the starting five, Braccia helmed two teams that advanced to the state playoffs, reaching the Northern California Division II regional semifinals in 2019-20, and the Nor Cal Division I regional semifinals this season.
Had it not been for the COVID season of 2020-21 season, SHP would have contended for another run in the state playoffs.
“If that was a normal year, I thought we could have been a really good team,” Martinelli said. “But it was a fun team. It was an odd year for everyone, but for us it was super odd.”
Martinelli was content simply to keep the team together in 2020-21. It wasn’t easy, considering the departure of Nichols, who left the country to play abroad in Australia his junior year.
Then came a big scare for Martinelli, when Braccia started playing AAU basketball with Prolific Prep out of Napa. That’s when SHP’s coach started wondering if he’d have to do without both his top players last season, as many players were opting to ride out the spring — when the abbreviated Central Coast Section season was ultimately played in 2021 — on the AAU circuit.
“When you see a kid in a Prolific Prep uniform, you just don’t know,” Martinelli said.
Not only did Braccia opt to play for his high school team, he was part of the leadership solution the program needed after graduating seven seniors following the 2019-20 season.
“To me, it spoke to all their character, they never complained about anything,” Martinelli said. “Whatever challenge came, we’re not going to whine about anything and we’re just going to make the best of any situation.”
And even with the stakes seeming to be lower amid the pandemic season of Braccia’s junior season, the Gators still found a way to play hungry. Losing in the 2019-20 Nor Cal regional semifinals — just days prior to COVID closures sweeping across the state, and the nation — was a prime motivator.
“I think my junior year we had a big chip on our shoulder because of the way things ended my sophomore year,” Braccia said. “And then those seniors my freshman year, to this day, I give a lot of credit that they helped form the program that I’m a part of today. They laid the base for that.”
Playing among the likes of 2019-20 senior Brendan Carney — now a redshirt sophomore at Marquette University — Braccia didn’t start a game his freshman year. He did receive regular minutes, though, and was always a threat to score with the ball in his hands.
“He shot it as well as any varsity player,” Martinelli said. “And for me, if you score, you can play varsity for me, and both [Braccia and Nichols] could.”
By the time Braccia returned for his sophomore season, it was clear he was the best choice to helm the point guard spot. And from SHP’s 2019-20 opener, Braccia started every game throughout his final three varsity seasons.
“It was clear,” Martinelli said. “That summer, Aidan was so good, he took over a couple of those summer league games. It was pretty evident this guy was going to be the starting point guard for the next three years. So, it was a pretty easy shift.”
Braccia was an instant splash as part of the starting five. As a sophomore, he ranked first on the team in assists (4.3 per game) and steals (2.3). His 12 points per game ranked second on the team, just shy of senior Jai Deshpande’s team-leading 12.8 ppg.
Then came his breakout year in the abbreviated 2021 season, averaging 22.6 ppg through SHP’s 21 games. Beyond the numbers, though, Braccia said it was the attitude the Gators played with, that chip on their shoulder, that was the best signpost of their success.
“We carried that chip on our shoulder throughout the season, and I was proud of the boys for being able to do that,” Braccia said.
Braccia’s senior season was a campaign like no other in SHP history. The Gators closed the regular season on a 10-game winning streak and finished with a definitive WBAL Foothill title. Then in the CCS Open Division playoffs, SHP became the first non-West Catholic Athletic League team to defeat two WCAL opponents in the same tournament since the format began in 2013.
The historic CCS Open run ended in disappointing fashion, with the Gators falling to Riordan 60-58 in a double-overtime thriller.
“Even though we lost and a lot of us were disappointed … we kind of took that and said: ‘Let’s go win state now,’” Braccia said.
The fairy-tale ending wasn’t meant to be for the Gators. Wins over Dougherty Valley and Oakland Tech was as far as SHP would get in the Nor Cal Division I tournament, falling at home 64-58 to Clovis North in the regional semifinals, falling two games shy of the state championship stage.
“I think our expectation was to win every game, to win CCS, to win as many games as possible to win that state championship,” Braccia said. “And even though we fell short of those, we had six games … but I don’t look at it as six games, I look at it as making the semifinals of both playoffs, which is pretty hard for a small program like us to do.”
Still, it was a year to remember for Braccia, who shared co-MVP honors in the WBAL along with Nichols and ranked second in the WBAL and fifth in the CCS, among teams submitting statistics to Maxpreps.com, with 18.9 ppg. And he will be continuing his basketball career at the NCAA Division I level next season with Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
But it’s the day-in, day-out Martinelli said truly defines Braccia, who is akin to San Mateo County basketball royalty; his father Andrew is the godfather of Burlingame legend Frankie Ferrari.
“That part of him — all the other stuff, the basketball part of him is impressive — but I’ve always just been more impressed how he’s been with his sister and his younger brothers,” Martinelli said. “And that’s just the part that shines over everything else.”
